Hi all,

I'm looking to purchase a Android TV box and wondered if anyone knows of any Android TV boxes that allows you to install the SkyGo app? I am a Sky subscriber and can use SkyGo on my laptop when out and about but now looking for a box.

I've seen the DishTV and Xiaomi TV boxes but unsure if SkyGo can be installed on it.

Does anyone know of any boxes?

Thanks

LS