The new Sky POD (not the sat box) is likely a solution to the delivery of Sky programming that I have.

Currently I have a Pace decoder with MYSKY enabled. I almost never watch anything live - but I do sometimes watch near-live. As an example, I usually watch the nightly news starting around 6:20pm, using fast-forward through the ad breaks. Watching sport is the same - start late so I can fast-forward through the pre-game, and halftime breaks. There are other times when I watch recorded content entirely after it has played. The problem is relatively frequent rain-fade issues. In Wellington I do not recall ever getting this. In Kerikeri it happens occasionally with heavy rain. With current weather patterns heavy rain is happening more frequently. The decoder I have came with me from Wellington.

I have fibre internet.

It is worth noting that the decoder has the wireless box that allows it to be connected to my WIFI network, but this connection is never maintained and therefore I don't use Sky's On Demand services.

With the advent of Spark Sport I came to the world of streaming over the internet using their app on my TV. It was interesting to see events offered in quite a different way to fixed channels on a narrowcast platform that is Sky. I am not a movies fan.

The Sky POD seems to be an attractive option to move away from a satellite-based Sky service. However this is a permanent move - there is no 'free trial' involved so I cannot evaluate the POD user experience and send it back if I decide to stick with my current set-up by reverting. My key concerns are: