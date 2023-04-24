Thought I'd start a new thread on getting the Logitech Harmony remotes to work with the new full Sky Box, the one with the recording service.

So, I have been playing round and the new Skybox responds to being setup and a basic Google TV device in Harmony. If you choose "Harmony/Harmony Beta AndroidTVTest" in the device settings in the Harmony app, and then pair it with the Sky box (My Hub/Android Settings/Remotes and devices) you can get basic controls.

But the problem is there are some buttons missing. Namely record, and channel up/down, planner, live TV etc. But the basic navigation and transport controls work.

There is a slight bug with the Sky box Bluetooth pairing. It gets stuck on 'pairing' once you choose pair. But if you back out, you'll see the 'Harmony Keyboard' listed as a device.

So, I thought I would start this thread so we can make some progress.

Maybe there are other Android TV devices with all the correct buttons in the Harmony library.

I notice the model number on the box from Kaonmedia is SkyNZ3151....but that's not in the Harmony library.

Marty