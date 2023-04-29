FieldMouse

I currently have My Sky+ in the lounge connected to the TV by a splitter.

I also have a bedroom TV that is connected from the splitter by a Cat 6 extender. The extender has an IR extender so I can change channels from the bedroom. Works well.



Sky is touting their new box as being able to watch anywhere. I asked them if the IR extender will still work and they said “No”. Their blurb says the new box has blue tooth and IR, so not sure why not.



Anyway, if you can watch anywhere, how do you change channels from anywhere?