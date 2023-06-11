Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Eva888

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#305883 11-Jun-2023 13:42
Someone old and tech phobic I’m helping is refusing to let me unplug the Sky Box in case he can’t get Sky again and then needing to talk with their support to fix it. Barely allowed me to move the TV cabinet so I could look behind.

Two questions.

I don’t have a Sky box so can’t test but if I do unplug the Sky box power then plug it back in again, will it reset itself? I suspect the sat cable is also connected to the box.

I want to add a smartVu 7070 Android TV box to his dumb TV to make it smart and for now he wants to keep his Sky. If he relinquishes Sky later I can easily swap the sat cable over. The smartVu can work over Wi-Fi but would be preferable to have it plugged into the Sat cable.

Is there some sort of a splitter that I can use to connect both boxes, preferably something that doesn’t require anything too major that will be beyond my talents. Thanks.

Jiriteach
923 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088456 11-Jun-2023 13:48
if I do unplug the Sky box power then plug it back in again, will it reset itself? 

 

Reset as in full reset? No

 

Simple two-way splitter to split the feed - https://www.jaycar.co.nz/kingray-2-way-foxtel-approved-splitter/p/LT3069?gclid=CjwKCAjwvpCkBhB4EiwAujULMnfGQTRWVcGmqxvqGt_tAbkwKiQgfUVLw9wPzbyQ4Kvt9MRxxWjUNRoCBRkQAvD_BwE will allow the Sky box to still recieve and decode and allow the other box to recieve a raw feed.

 
 
 
 

Eva888

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3088457 11-Jun-2023 13:52
Thanks I mean will plugging it in again return it to watchable Sky. I don’t mean factory reset.

Jiriteach
923 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088458 11-Jun-2023 13:53
Eva888: Thanks I mean will plugging it in again return it to watchable Sky. I don’t mean factory reset.

 

Yes - will take ~ 2 or so mins to boot up and resume perfectly fine. Nothing extra to do. Just need to wait for the bootup.



Eva888

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3088459 11-Jun-2023 14:02
Jiriteach:

Eva888: Thanks I mean will plugging it in again return it to watchable Sky. I don’t mean factory reset.


Yes - will take ~ 2 or so mins to boot up and resume perfectly fine. Nothing extra to do. Just need to wait for the bootup.



Brilliant thanks. He’s got everything plugged into an old dusty power board with no surge protection and not enough space to add to so I got him a new decent board to add the Android box and the Deco Mesh units which I’ve already set up. Will give it a go maybe this afternoon if he lets me near it.

Bung
5097 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3088460 11-Jun-2023 14:02
I remember having to unplug it as the only way to get a power off restart. None of the settings were altered.

Eva888

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3088475 11-Jun-2023 14:08
Just had a thought...Would he lose his recordings?

Jiriteach
923 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3088477 11-Jun-2023 14:13
Eva888: Just had a thought...Would he lose his recordings?


No - nothing changes from just unplugging the box



keewee01
1730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3088486 11-Jun-2023 15:17
Nothing is lost when the device is powered off.

We just shifted South from Wellington and we took the sky box with us (with Sky's blessing).

Nothing was lost off it after being powered off for several days - all recordings, scheduled items etc were all still there. It just couldn't record scheduled items whilst powered off.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2803 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3088589 11-Jun-2023 16:27
Eva888: 

I don’t have a Sky box so can’t test but if I do unplug the Sky box power then plug it back in again, will it reset itself?

 

 

Have they never had a power cut?




Eva888

1623 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3088607 11-Jun-2023 17:50
Just got back from them. 'Let’s leave it for a few more days while I think about it' was the response. Don't want to push until they are comfortable. The wife asked if they could turn the Decos off every night because she had read somewhere about green lights emitting something dangerous.
I explained aluminium foil hats must be worn at all times. But...aren’t they using a lot of electricity.
Am blessed with only a finite degree of patience.


Anyway thanks all for the input. Will try again during the week.

