Someone old and tech phobic I’m helping is refusing to let me unplug the Sky Box in case he can’t get Sky again and then needing to talk with their support to fix it. Barely allowed me to move the TV cabinet so I could look behind.



Two questions.



I don’t have a Sky box so can’t test but if I do unplug the Sky box power then plug it back in again, will it reset itself? I suspect the sat cable is also connected to the box.



I want to add a smartVu 7070 Android TV box to his dumb TV to make it smart and for now he wants to keep his Sky. If he relinquishes Sky later I can easily swap the sat cable over. The smartVu can work over Wi-Fi but would be preferable to have it plugged into the Sat cable.



Is there some sort of a splitter that I can use to connect both boxes, preferably something that doesn’t require anything too major that will be beyond my talents. Thanks.





