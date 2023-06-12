Does anyone else have this sound problem with the new Skybox? About 2 times a night the sound drops for about 2 seconds. This appears to be regardless of the TV channel or stream or recording being watched. If it's a recording & I rewind for a few seconds, the sound then plays OK.

Also the sound / video synchronisation varies all over the place. Some programs are OK, but others are way off.

And don't mention the latency with the remote.

We've also had a complete crash, requiring Sky support to perform a full (factory?) reset and the Wifi connection has lost it's marbles twice, requiring a re-connection stetup (although it's been OK since I made it's local IP address static).

I've contacted Sky support 3 times now with the sound issue but am yet to hear anything back Other than a suggestion to keep a record of the outages and let them know in a week. Which I did, 2 weeks ago.