IceFragmatic:

My parents have been offered one of the new Sky Boxes for a discount, but they need to apply this weekend. They have asked for my advise...so now I need your advice...

Issue - my parents have lots of recordings that they want to watch over time (will take about 6 months probably).

Questions

1- Is there a time frame for the return of the old box?

2 - If they activate the new box, can then still access recordings on the old box without signing up to the multiroom offering? They will not be watching/recording new content on the old box. It will still be connected to the TV but basically only used as an archive to slowly watch recordings. I wonder if you can watch recordings with the aerial and encryption card removed?

3 - Can you go to the Sky TV Guide App and set recordings for the new box via the app? My father finds the app easier to use than the portal inside the box. An alternate is the TV Guide website - https://tvguide.sky.co.nz/

