Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky+ to new Sky Box
IceFragmatic

85 posts

Master Geek


#305956 16-Jun-2023 16:14
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

My parents have been offered one of the new Sky Boxes for a discount, but they need to apply this weekend. They have asked for my advise...so now I need your advice...

 

 

 

Issue - my parents have lots of recordings that they want to watch over time (will take about 6 months probably).

 

 

 

Questions

 

1- Is there a time frame for the return of the old box?

 

2 - If they activate the new box, can then still access recordings on the old box without signing up to the multiroom offering? They will not be watching/recording new content on the old box. It will still be connected to the TV but basically only used as an archive to slowly watch recordings. I wonder if you can watch recordings with the aerial and encryption card removed?

 

3 - Can you go to the Sky TV Guide App and set recordings for the new box via the app? My father finds the app easier to use than the portal inside the box. An alternate is the TV Guide website - https://tvguide.sky.co.nz/

 

 

 

Kind regards

 

 

 

John

Create new topic
Jiriteach
927 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090789 16-Jun-2023 16:20
Send private message quote this post

Re1 - I understand as soon as possible to prevent being charged the fee.

 

Re2 - No not as I understand as the card is deactivated when the new one is activated - never tested it with old recordings but that does need to check if you are able to "record/watch" so would assume no. Could work - but you would need to return the box anyways unless you pay to incur the fee so they wouldnt have time to watch all the recordings anyways.

 

Re3 - No. Remote recording is not yet available on the new Sky boxes. Apparently coming ~ July.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
IceFragmatic

85 posts

Master Geek


  #3090820 16-Jun-2023 17:06
Send private message quote this post

Thank you.

 

Sounds like the new Sky Box is not viable in their situation. I have had to rely on this forum as emails to Sky were not fully answered by the overseas support team. Emails to Sky support appear to elicit stock standard replies with minimal checks of what is actually asked.

 

ChatGPT would likely give a better response - or maybe this is how emails are handled.

Jiriteach
927 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3090821 16-Jun-2023 17:07
Send private message quote this post

IceFragmatic:

 

Thank you.

 

Sounds like the new Sky Box is not viable in their situation. I have had to rely on this forum as emails to Sky were not fully answered by the overseas support team. Emails to Sky support appear to elicit stock standard replies with minimal checks of what is actually asked.

 

ChatGPT would likely give a better response - or maybe this is how emails are handled.

 

 

Yup common problem - there is a 98 page (so far) - thread about the new Sky boxes and the challenges everyone has been facing. See here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=300614&page_no=98

 

 



kiwicom65
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3090826 16-Jun-2023 17:54
Send private message quote this post

You will still be able to claim the special offer on the new box for some time in the future.

 

The emails about the offer expiring this week are a marketing ploy.

 

So there is no immediate hurry.

 

I'm waiting myself to see if the problems associated with the new box are fixed and to have time to watch the recordings on my old My Sky box. 

 

See the FAQ's here:

 

https://help.sky.co.nz/s/article/New-Sky-Box-FAQs#price_subs

 

Can I still receive my special offer after the 60 days?

 

Yes, but only through the call centre. The offer will disappear from your My Account dashboard after 60 days.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 