I have paired my new sky box with my Jabra earphones. Now when I try to connect my earphones with Spotify on my phone i still get the skybox connected and lose sound on the TV. I ca't figure out how to disconnect from the sky box and listen to music on my phone while my wife watches tv. I have unpaired the skybox from bluetooth settings on my phone but the skybox still makes the connection when I turn on my Jabra earphones. Sky user manual is no help. Any suggestions ?