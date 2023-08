IainD: Gutted and bloody frustrated at this news , not surprised at the way Sky have approached this … it’s the latest nail in the coffin



I’m sorted anyway with my feeds direct from the UK with Sky Sport , TNT Sports and numerous other feeds from across the globe thanks to my trusted and much cheaper Smartbox

As my team (Southampton) are out of the Prem this year, I have jumped ship to beIN Connect for the $12.99 a month deal.

I'll be ditching Sky Sport as soon as the WWC is over (although it looks like there's a fair few games to come on FTA TV/streaming anyway).

I'll be saving money on the whole deal and getting more footy, so I'm relatively happy.

https://help.sky.co.nz/s/article/beIN-SPORTS-Changes

Exactly what content will no longer be available with beIN Sport agreement discontinuing?

Football content from beIN that we will no longer carry from 1 August 2023:

· Bundesliga & Playoffs 2023-24

· Bundesliga 2 & Playoffs 2023-24

· Carabao Cup 2023-24

· Copa Libertadores 2023

· Coupe de France Men 2023-24

· Coupe de France Women 2023-24

· EFL Championship & Playoffs 2023-24

· EFL League 1 & Playoffs 2023-24

· EFL League 2 & Playoffs 2023-24

· German Super Cup 2023-24

· Ligue 1 2022-23

· Recopa Sudamericana 2023

· Scottish League Cup (Viaplay Cup)

· Serie A & Playoff

· SPFL Premiership & Playoffs

· SPFL Championship & Playoffs

· Trophee des Champions 2023-24

· Man U TV (Delayed)

· Liverpool TV (Delayed)

· Arsenal TV (Delayed)

· Chelsea TV (Delayed)

· Premier Padel Major (4)

· Premier Padel P1 (4)