Hey team, long time lurker, first time poster here. Not having any luck with official channels so thought I might be able to get some help/advice here.

In January this year I purchased this TV:

https://www.panasonic.com/nz/consumer/televisions/ultra-hd-tvs/th-75lx800z.html

Looks great! I installed Sky Sport Now on it, but unfortunately it is basically unwatchable due to the frame rate - have tried changing almost everything on the TV to no avail.

Backup plan enacted - got a Chromecast and it seemed to solve all problem as could cast from Phone/Browser to it and would play at perfect frame rate and no issues at all. Until.... approx 2 weeks ago. Was watching the Warriors game (casting from iPhone) and the stream started freezing multiple times (just for a second or two). This wasn't a standard 'buffering' pause (where the progress bar comes up) but literally the picture and sound just freeze.

Tried everything, right down to resetting everything to factory and it still hasn't fixed itself. I did notice there was SSN update two weeks ago, so wondering if it was related to that as seems to be fine playing on browser and phone - only when casting it is the issue. Watched the most recent Warriors game on Saturday night and managed to catch a video of it and send it through to Sky Sport support who have just said they will forward it on to their developers. The stream froze 35 times in the second half of the game alone.

Frustrated as - I reinstalled the app on the TV itself to see if that has been updated but unfortunately it is still unwatchable. Unsure what to do as obviously there is a LOT of sport coming up that is crucial viewing but at this rate it seems the only way around it might be to go back to the Sky Box and pay ridiculous prices again.



Any ideas? (Obviously preferred solution would be if it just worked fine on the TV app - but will happily settle for Chromecast solution again).

Thanks for you time!