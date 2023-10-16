Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#309406 16-Oct-2023 14:35
Does anyone else follow the NHL? I'm trying to be able to watch some games across the Stanley Cup this season. So I signed up for Sky Sport Now which promises NHL games.

 

Turns out that's a slight exaggeration. The SSN app doesn't have the NHL, that's on ESPN. So I have to install the ESPN app, and deep in a settings menu, log in with my SSN credentials. So far, so good, now I can see all the NHL game listings and stats & stuff. I can even watch the live games - generally early afternoons on weekdays, not particularly useful what with work and other such irritations. There doesn't seem to be any way to view replays.

 

Does this mean If I want to watch some ice hockey of an evening I have to sign up to full-on Sky with a Sky Sport package and a Sky Box to record it? Will that actually work? And will I actually be able to watch the games from the teams I like, and not just whatever few games they feel like showing on their ESPN channels, which at the moment, doesn't even look like half of them. Their web site does not give me much hope.

 

Or is a VPN the way to go?

  #3148167 16-Oct-2023 15:07
Where can one watch NHL when the 2022 season starts? : newzealand (reddit.com)

 

Few comments on there suggest that you do indeed need the full-on Sky service. 

 

 

 

 

