Bravo Sky.

You have done well.

Received this delightful Email informing of yet another Subscriber increase for their SkySports Boquet.

Probably the "Bestway" to promote/Increase Churn or downturn in Subscribers.

10/10

Kia ora,

Thank you for being a Sky Sport customer. We love bringing you an exceptional, year-round, premium sport offering, and appreciate your support.

We’re writing to let you know that from February 2024 the price of your Sky Sport will increase from $37.99 to $42.00 (inc GST).

The Sky Sport monthly price change to $42.00 ($36.52 excluding GST) will appear on your February bill.

Happy New Year Sky Subbers !