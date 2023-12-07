Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rentakill

82 posts

Master Geek


#311017 7-Dec-2023 06:19
Bravo Sky.

 

You have done well.

 

Received this delightful Email informing of yet another Subscriber increase for their SkySports Boquet.

 

Probably the "Bestway" to promote/Increase Churn or downturn in Subscribers.

 

10/10

 

 

 

 

 

Kia ora, 

 

Thank you for being a Sky Sport customer. We love bringing you an exceptional, year-round, premium sport offering, and appreciate your support. 

 

We’re writing to let you know that from February 2024 the price of your Sky Sport will increase from $37.99 to $42.00 (inc GST).

 

The Sky Sport monthly price change to $42.00 ($36.52 excluding GST) will appear on your February bill.

 

 

 

Happy New Year Sky Subbers !

 

 

JPNZ
1522 posts

Uber Geek


  #3169129 7-Dec-2023 08:46
I got the email, but seeing as I just signed up for 12 months at 20% discount (Nov). The email said I won't get a price increase due to being on a deal till it ends. At which stage I'll threaten to cancel again and go on another deal




networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169135 7-Dec-2023 09:01
/me shrugs. 

 

What choice do you have? I've tried a couple of the other solutions and they all have their pro's and con's. Other than Cost, Sky has the least number of cons for me. 

 

Continious frame FFWD and RRWD is something I make extensive use of, no streaming service offers it. 

Wheelbarrow01
1714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3169873 9-Dec-2023 01:50
I cancelled Sky Sport as soon as I got the email. Supercars is over for the year (the main reason I had it) and Sky no longer show anything to do with Sail GP or America's Cup.

 

Next year I'll probably just revert to buying the Supercars online pass and use my VPN to watch. And if I want to watch the rugby I'll just go to my mate's place or borrow his SkyGo login. The recent sailing events are all streamed live and free on either 3NOW, YouTube or the Americas Cup website.

 

I'll probably dump the entertainment package soon too. These days it's nothing but repeats of all the shows I actually watch, and I am paying for many channels I simply don't watch at all. 



Handle9
11298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3169875 9-Dec-2023 05:05
A dog licks it's balls, Sky puts up prices. 

 

You can't blame a dog for being a dog, you can't blame Sky for increasing prices.

 

They make 9.77% operating margin with a 6.71% profit margin, they aren't creaming it.

old3eyes
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3170027 9-Dec-2023 15:55
Some things  that really irks me about sky is you can sub to any package online but you can only cancel it  by calling them  also you have to call them if you have a change of address. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Senecio
2693 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170133 9-Dec-2023 19:24
If their margins are really that low (not doubting you) then their costs are too high.

Handle9
11298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170144 9-Dec-2023 19:41
There’s only so far they can go to cut costs and still run their business.

It’s a scale problem where they are below critical mass for a productive business. It’s a pretty common problem in New Zealand.

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170146 9-Dec-2023 19:42
Perhaps they could sack more staff and have people say how bad customer is?
Cut content so people complain about value?
I assume you wanted a pay increase this year? Perhaps their staff did too?
Were you this upset at Netflix price increases?

Handle9
11298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170148 9-Dec-2023 19:55
Customers always complain about pricing, as they should. It’s up to a customer to determine if they are getting fair value.

Wheelbarrow01
1714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3170178 9-Dec-2023 21:41
Yes that is what I thought too, but the day before yesterday I logged into my Sky account and sent them a message asking them to remove sport. I assumed it would take weeks to get a response asking for more information, but within 24 hours I got a reply saying it was done.

 

So all up it only took a few seconds, I didn't have to wait for an hour on hold, and it was actually done fairly promptly.

 

It's not often I find something positive to say about Sky customer service but that was actually pretty easy. Not quite as easy as just changing your package online, but still not bad. I was really dreading having to call them...

networkn
Networkn
32263 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170218 10-Dec-2023 08:42
I think a price incease in line with inflation is pretty reasonable to expect, if people want the companies they do business with to continue to be able to provide fair value. If it was significantly higher than inflation, then perhaps complain. As you say, Sky are hardly creaming it.

 

I agree about people deciding for themselves what presents value to them.

nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3170225 10-Dec-2023 09:10
All streaming services (including sky sport now) have a 2–3-minute delay from live, When streaming the NRL I get notifications on the Warriors App before the action has occurred on the screen.

 

And the ability to rewind (when the replays suck) is also valuable to me.

 

Also I would be paying more if I dumped Sky Broadband and signed and chose another provider + Sky Sport Now

 

Luckly I am in-contract for another six months.

 

The NRL Salary cap has risen by 3.3 million dollars per team in 2024 across 17 teams, and this is only just one code of the many sporting codes that Sky shows, so I can grumbly accept the price increases.

 

 

 

 




