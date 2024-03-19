I recently tried to watch Avatar and was abhorred by the quality of Neon’s source.

The aspect ratio is messed up (there is a black bar at the top) and the image is stretched, the colours and detail are crushed and there are de-interlacing artefacts. There is also a random line at the bottom of the screen. One attachment shows this and the other shows the black bar at the top.

This series has been released in 1080p many years ago, doing away with the vast majority of these issues. Why would Neon upload such a poor source quality?