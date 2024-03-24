Hi

Before I take a deep breath and call Sky, has anyone here experienced (and hopefully fixed) their new sky box having very delayed responses to remote buttons, and being stuck on the channel list (maybe for a minute) after powering on?

I've done restarts, which seem to help for a very short while (minutes), but isn't a fix. Recordings taking up about 60% of HDD. This problem only seems to have just started doing this. There are no pending updates. The box is hardwired and WiFi is disabled.

Any help appreciated...