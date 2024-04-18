Does Sky have any Cycling rights this year? I saw they had Tour Down Under, but haven't seen anything about TDF on their website or anything and its only 2 months ish away.
I got a reply from Sky today
We are thrilled to announce the confirmed cycling deals for 2024! Get ready to witness thrilling races and incredible performances at some of the most prestigious cycling events around the world. Here are some of the upcoming events you definitely don't want to miss:
1. Tour Down Under: 12/01–21/01
2. UCI BMX Racing World Cup: R1&2 Rotorua 10/02-11/02
3. Flanders Classics:
So no tour de france? Horrible. Will likely cancel outright and go back to casual Sky Pport Now
Looking at the official TDF site, there's no NZ broadcaster: https://www.letour.fr/en/broadcasters
SBS Australia's coverage is really good. Live stages each night, available on demand the next day plus daily highlight packages also available on demand. Picture quality isn't the best but the coverage is A1.
Handsomedan:
That page also mentions GCN+ which doesn't exist anymore.
Just as an update on this, can confirm that Sky has got the rights for Tour de France this year - so it will be on Sky.
https://help.sky.co.nz/s/article/Coming-up-on-Sky-Sport#Cycling
Does anyone know if the UCI Worlds are being telecast?
I presume you mean the road world champs? I'm not a roadie but 2 weekends ago was the UCI mountainbike world champs and I asked Sky and they didn't have the rights (they have had them in previous years). 2 days before I saw a listed broadcasters for UCI and countries where not picked up by broadcasters were shown live and free on the UCI youtube channel.
It was fantastic to watch all the events for free on youtube, fingers crossed its the same
They have the road race course preview up so at least thats positive.
