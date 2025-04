TAKid: Does anyone know if the UCI Worlds are being telecast?

I presume you mean the road world champs? I'm not a roadie but 2 weekends ago was the UCI mountainbike world champs and I asked Sky and they didn't have the rights (they have had them in previous years). 2 days before I saw a listed broadcasters for UCI and countries where not picked up by broadcasters were shown live and free on the UCI youtube channel.

It was fantastic to watch all the events for free on youtube, fingers crossed its the same

https://www.youtube.com/@ucichannel