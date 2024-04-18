Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sky, Neon, Lightbox Cycling rights 2024
arnies

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312458 18-Apr-2024 15:19
Does Sky have any Cycling rights this year? I saw they had Tour Down Under, but haven't seen anything about TDF on their website or anything and its only 2 months ish away.

arnies

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3221871 23-Apr-2024 15:49
I got a reply from Sky today

 

 

 

We are thrilled to announce the confirmed cycling deals for 2024! Get ready to witness thrilling races and incredible performances at some of the most prestigious cycling events around the world. Here are some of the upcoming events you definitely don't want to miss:

 

1. Tour Down Under: 12/01–21/01
2. UCI BMX Racing World Cup: R1&2 Rotorua 10/02-11/02
3. Flanders Classics:

 

  •  

    • Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024–24/02
    • Gent–WWevelgem 2024–24/03
    • Dwars Door Vlaanderen/A Travers LA Flandre 2024–29/03
    • Ronde Van Vlaanderen/Tour des Flandres 2024–31/03
    • Scheldeprijs 2024–03/04
    • De Brabantse Pijl, 2024–12/04
    • Amstel Gold Race 2024–14/04
    • Brussels Classic 2024–02/06

  •  

    • Tour de Suisse 2024–09/06–18/06
    • Tour of Poland 2024–12/08–18/08

 

 

 

 

So no tour de france? Horrible. Will likely cancel outright and go back to casual Sky Pport Now

 
 
 
 

rscole86
4953 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221881 23-Apr-2024 16:10
Not exactly a great look, also 75% of those are now past events, so a copy and paste looking response.

I assume Olympic cycling won't be coming to Sky based on that. /s

Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3221893 23-Apr-2024 16:42
Looking at the official TDF site, there's no NZ broadcaster: https://www.letour.fr/en/broadcasters

 




Senecio
2660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221924 23-Apr-2024 20:23
SBS Australia's coverage is really good. Live stages each night, available on demand the next day plus daily highlight packages also available on demand. Picture quality isn't the best but the coverage is A1.

arnies

525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3224617 30-Apr-2024 15:28
Handsomedan:

 

Looking at the official TDF site, there's no NZ broadcaster: https://www.letour.fr/en/broadcasters

 

 

 

 

 

That page also mentions GCN+ which doesn't exist anymore.

evnafets
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3248373 13-Jun-2024 11:55
Just as an update on this, can confirm that Sky has got the rights for Tour de France this year - so it will be on Sky. 

 

https://help.sky.co.nz/s/article/Coming-up-on-Sky-Sport#Cycling

 

 

 

FYI @arnies

 

 

TAKid
22 posts

Geek


  #3280735 10-Sep-2024 17:32
Does anyone know if the UCI Worlds are being telecast?



JPNZ
1496 posts

Uber Geek


  #3280871 11-Sep-2024 08:14
TAKid:

 

Does anyone know if the UCI Worlds are being telecast?

 

 

I presume you mean the road world champs? I'm not a roadie but 2 weekends ago was the UCI mountainbike world champs and I asked Sky and they didn't have the rights (they have had them in previous years).  2 days before I saw a listed broadcasters for UCI and countries where not picked up by broadcasters were shown live and free on the UCI youtube channel. 

 

It was fantastic to watch all the events for free on youtube, fingers crossed its the same

 

https://www.youtube.com/@ucichannel




TAKid
22 posts

Geek


  #3280890 11-Sep-2024 10:01
Thank you, hope it works

JPNZ
1496 posts

Uber Geek


  #3280897 11-Sep-2024 10:22
They have the road race course preview up so at least thats positive.

 

Sorry my link above doesn't seem to work now




TAKid
22 posts

Geek


  #3280912 11-Sep-2024 11:49
Thanks, already watched the preview

