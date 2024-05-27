Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxF1 Replays Sky Sport Now app
bulldognz

21 posts

Geek


#312887 27-May-2024 07:56
F1 highlight replays always turn up prior to full GP replays. I am baffled as to why. Perhaps F1 TV provide it to them. OR they're protecting their satellite / new box subscribers as they can record and then watch back.....which you don't need at all if you can just bring up an app and stream the replay. 

 

Honestly I moved from the new box full sub to Sky Sport Now and now this shit. So almost every weekend where I don't watch it live, I get up to watch it and it's not there for hours, only a highlights replay. 

 

If they made it you so you could stream your recorded content from the DVR would be a great solution. Be tricky but thinking a link via the app / box combo

 

Just frustrating. If I had an aussie cell phone I'd be sorely tempted to VPN / Kayo sports it as we lost WRC, Motogp, Nascar. Only thing keeping me here is supercars and that's losing popularity.

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235114 27-May-2024 07:59
You can simply go into the guide, go backwards to the event, and start it. Fairly sure that this is available for 24 hours after the start.




bigreddog
191 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3235121 27-May-2024 08:49
The full F1 replay will only show up on Sky as an "on demand" item after the scheduled replay on the Monday morning. I have always assumed this is because the full replay (due to start shortly) has the ad breaks removed, and they then used this modified show as the on demand replay.

 

Related PSA - Indy500 just started

afe66
3181 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235137 27-May-2024 09:36
This is one of the reasons why I was dissappinted when spark sports stopped.

I would start watching at home then pick it up at work with phone sitting on my desk.

So I watched first 10 laps or so from recording overnight and now have to wait until lunch to watch rest while hoping I don't accidentally fund result in meantime.... Although with monocco it will be the pole sitter....



bulldognz

21 posts

Geek


  #3235143 27-May-2024 09:56
evilonenz:

 

You can simply go into the guide, go backwards to the event, and start it. Fairly sure that this is available for 24 hours after the start.

 

 

 

 

Does this really work?! if so this is the answer

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235159 27-May-2024 10:00
bulldognz:

 

evilonenz:

 

You can simply go into the guide, go backwards to the event, and start it. Fairly sure that this is available for 24 hours after the start.

 

 

 

 

Does this really work?! if so this is the answer

 

 

Yep, it does work, they allow replay from the guide for up to 24 hours after the live stream. I did this exact thing for the Monaco GP this morning.




Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235161 27-May-2024 10:04
Even works if the event is mid broadcast (play from start).

bulldognz

21 posts

Geek


  #3235165 27-May-2024 10:26
Yep knew that just didn't think you could go backwards



Stu1
1715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3235186 27-May-2024 11:20
evilonenz:

You can simply go into the guide, go backwards to the event, and start it. Fairly sure that this is available for 24 hours after the start.



Doesn’t seem to work for all programs, It works on the aleague final but not the FA cup

Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235192 27-May-2024 11:45
Stu1:
evilonenz:

 

You can simply go into the guide, go backwards to the event, and start it. Fairly sure that this is available for 24 hours after the start.

 



Doesn’t seem to work for all programs, It works on the aleague final but not the FA cup

 

That could be a licensing issue. These days sports broadcasting is often sold under 3 diffeent licenses and sometimes to different providers in the same jurisdiction.

 

  • Broadcast license for terrestial and satellite distribution
  • Streaming license for distribution over IP
  • On demand license

Sky probably didn't stump up the cash for the on demand license. Makes sense as the FA Cup final is one event that most people would prefer to watch live.

arnies
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242163 29-May-2024 09:59
Yeah Sky's on-demand offering is horrible. What is more frustrating is often the replays etc are available in Sky Go before Sky Sport Now, or vice versa. They seem to have a completely disjointed process for preparing this content.

 

For that reason I subscribe to F1TV for $90/year or whatever it is. I'll likely leave Sky once my 25% off deal expires at the end of the year.

