Hello does anyone know where I can buy some old SKY TV Decoders like 2010 and below, I have check both TradeMe and Facebook Marketplace and haven't really found anything.
IIRC Sky owned them all and demanded them back on account close or decoder upgrade so there'll be few out there. Sky will have scrapped thousands of them.
Are you after the old analogue decoders?
I'm after an old 1990s Sky Decoder and one from the mid 2000s. I don't know the model numbers or anything.
I don't mind if it's analogue or digital
Also what does IIRC Sky mean?
IIRC = If I Recall Correctly
ahh ok cheers
kiwibloke09:
technically they are all stolen so they won't be up for sale anywhere legit. funny enough even thieves used to leave them behind.
Many years ago I tried to sell on TM a couple of spare Sky remotes we had lying around. They wouldn’t accept the listings - saying legally they belonged to Sky.
