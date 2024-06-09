Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxDoes anyone know where I can buy some old SKY decoders, 2010 and below
kiwibloke09

#315038 9-Jun-2024 09:13
Hello does anyone know where I can buy some old SKY TV Decoders like 2010 and below, I have check both TradeMe and Facebook Marketplace and haven't really found anything.

johno1234
  #3246418 9-Jun-2024 09:30
IIRC Sky owned them all and demanded them back on account close or decoder upgrade so there'll be few out there. Sky will have scrapped thousands of them.

 

Are you after the old analogue decoders?



kiwibloke09

  #3246436 9-Jun-2024 11:25
I'm after an old 1990s Sky Decoder and one from the mid 2000s. I don't know the model numbers or anything. 

 

I don't mind if it's analogue or digital

 

Also what does IIRC Sky mean?

mentalinc
  #3246440 9-Jun-2024 11:51
IIRC = If I Recall Correctly




kiwibloke09

  #3246444 9-Jun-2024 12:17
ahh ok cheers

tweake
  #3246448 9-Jun-2024 12:27
kiwibloke09:

 

technically they are all stolen so they won't be up for sale anywhere legit. funny enough even thieves used to leave them behind. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3246545 9-Jun-2024 17:03
Many years ago I tried to sell on TM a couple of spare Sky remotes we had lying around. They wouldn’t accept the listings - saying legally they belonged to Sky.




