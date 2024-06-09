kiwibloke09

Hello, I have a random My SKY HDi decoder lying around and am wondering if I could hook it up to my tv and replace the existing Kaon SKY box, would it work? and would I be able to get Recording and pausing live tv and stuff like that for free??
No, if you want recording ability you have to pay for it - as everyone knows.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Yip.
Sky software locks their boxes, unlocking recording by subscription.
Ok thanks, but I am able to still hook it up and will it work??
No. It needs a valid subscription and card in it - as everyone knows
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
I presume this is one of the units you purchased out right when that was still available?
I don't know if recording will work but in theory you should be able to insert the sky card from your kaon box and put it into the mysky and it will start working with your subscription. At least that's how it used to work with the old pace boxes several years ago when I last had a subscription.
<#
.DISCLAIMER
Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>
Friend of ours still has his old Sky box and records for free because that was the deal he was signed up on. If he took up the new box offer am sure that would change though.
Scott3:
Yip.
Sky software locks their boxes, unlocking recording by subscription.