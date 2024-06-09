Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, Lightboxquestion on a spare My SKY HDi box lying around
kiwibloke09

29 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 4


#315047 9-Jun-2024 19:01
Send private message

Hello, I have a random My SKY HDi decoder lying around and am wondering if I could hook it up to my tv and replace the existing Kaon SKY box, would it work? and would I be able to get Recording and pausing live tv and stuff like that for free??

Create new topic
Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246607 9-Jun-2024 19:21
Send private message

No, if you want recording ability you have to pay for it - as everyone knows.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Scott3
4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246619 9-Jun-2024 20:33
Send private message

Yip.

Sky software locks their boxes, unlocking recording by subscription.

kiwibloke09

29 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 4


  #3246696 9-Jun-2024 21:19
Send private message

Ok thanks, but I am able to still hook it up and will it work??



Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246759 10-Jun-2024 06:42
Send private message

No. It needs a valid subscription and card in it - as everyone knows




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

johno1234
2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2355


  #3246768 10-Jun-2024 08:01
Send private message

You may get SkyOpen or SkyTV hosted Freeview with no card installed?

Andib
1373 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 947

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3246796 10-Jun-2024 08:42
Send private message

I presume this is one of the units you purchased out right when that was still available?

 

I don't know if recording will work but in theory you should be able to insert the sky card from your kaon box and put it into the mysky and it will start working with your subscription. At least that's how it used to work with the old pace boxes several years ago when I last had a subscription.




<# 
       .DISCLAIMER
       Anything I post is my own and not the views of my past/present/future employer.
#>

Eva888
2494 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2096

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246807 10-Jun-2024 09:07
Send private message

Friend of ours still has his old Sky box and records for free because that was the deal he was signed up on. If he took up the new box offer am sure that would change though.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Scott3
4019 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2800

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246876 10-Jun-2024 10:51
Send private message

Scott3:

 

Yip.

Sky software locks their boxes, unlocking recording by subscription.

 



Sorry, I forgot that sky sold mysky boxes outright / flat fee for a while. This might not apply if this is one of those boxes.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 