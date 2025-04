AV extenders are usually analog 2.4 or 5GHz devices, there is too much wifi in the air for them to give a good picture and they will crap all over some of your wifi channels and your neighbours ones. They are also a standard def compoisite video signal so look crap.

You want to get a digital HDMI extender, there are plenty on aliexpress that will do the job but all the ones that will go between rooms are also 5GHz devices and will compress and stream that to the other end that decompresses it. As they look like a wifi network to other wifi networks, they will coexist fine.

Dont bother with the 60GHz ones if you have a wall in the way, as it will totally block it. They are great quality but only any good for sending from a laptop or console on a table over to a wall mounted TV or similar.