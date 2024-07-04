I see in the playstore a new update for the SKY Go App. Has anyone updated yet? any feedback? I expect this is the update that aids in killing off dual stream viewing of the same channel.
We have enhanced your sports experience with features like Instant Replay, so you never miss a moment of the action.
You can now create your own viewer profiles to keep the algorithm working for you, not anybody else in the house.
And we’re cleaning house with more app updates, crash and bug fixes – to smooth out your viewing experience. We have made important improvements to both Chromecast and Download to Go.