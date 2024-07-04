Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky go app updated
Apsattv

2340 posts

Uber Geek


#315331 4-Jul-2024 15:03
I see in the playstore a new update for the SKY Go App. Has anyone updated yet? any feedback? I expect this is the update that aids in killing off dual stream viewing of the same channel.

 

 

 

 

 

We have enhanced your sports experience with features like Instant Replay, so you never miss a moment of the action.

You can now create your own viewer profiles to keep the algorithm working for you, not anybody else in the house.

And we’re cleaning house with more app updates, crash and bug fixes – to smooth out your viewing experience. We have made important improvements to both Chromecast and Download to Go.

 

 

 

 

JPNZ
1486 posts

Uber Geek


  #3256271 4-Jul-2024 15:36
The same channel or two simultaneous sky go users? Because on their website it still lists as two devices available to use Sky go at anytime. 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

 
 
 
 

evnafets
528 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256273 4-Jul-2024 15:40
Two devices still ok, as long as they are watching different channels. 

So their selling point has been you can watch 3 streams of Olympics all at once - one through the box, and two Sky Go Devices. 

 

 

ItsLachie
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3256791 5-Jul-2024 20:45
Latest update has broken AirPlay on iOS Devices. Was trying to AirPlay the Austrian GP off of the app, it “connects” but no picture or sound, just a loading circle that doesn’t stop. Happens on both my phone and iPad, and both my Apple TV and another TV that has AirPlay integration. Flipping frustrating would be an understatement lol, it’d be nice if Sky had a Sky Go app on Apple TV.



Eva888
2304 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3256815 6-Jul-2024 09:20
Stroke victim in rehab won’t manage any Sky mishaps. I’ve put it on all his devices and signed him in. His wife uses it at home via the box and they both watch Tennis. If I update the App and it glitches neither will manage and she’s the sort that shuts off and violently shakes head the moment push a button is mentioned. He used to keep it all ticking along but now his brain has lapses and doesn’t function like before. Hard enough to manipulate his devices with one hand.

 

Is the old version likely to continue working without being updated or will Sky force it and sign them out of everything and they both won’t be able to watch. 

 

I'm sure there are many in hospitals and retirement homes around the country who use it this way. It’s a two hour round trip for me to go and help and hard to ignore when you know that’s his sole entertainment and he’s reliant on you. 

 

Very shortsighted and a miserable move for something that you pay a substantial amount to enjoy. The words Sky Go implies you can use it on the go and by doing so shouldn’t deprive the rest of the family at home. 

 

Sky needs a deluge of complaints from users.

RunningMan
8821 posts

Uber Geek


  #3256924 6-Jul-2024 15:14
@ItsLachie new version out today that claims to fix airplay.

ItsLachie
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3256925 6-Jul-2024 15:17
RunningMan:

@ItsLachie new version out today that claims to fix airplay.



Yeah just saw that earlier, will give it a try later and see if the issue is fixed.

ItsLachie
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3257031 6-Jul-2024 21:58
ItsLachie:
RunningMan:

@ItsLachie new version out today that claims to fix airplay.



Yeah just saw that earlier, will give it a try later and see if the issue is fixed.


Can confirm the AirPlay issue is now fixed.

