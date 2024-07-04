Stroke victim in rehab won’t manage any Sky mishaps. I’ve put it on all his devices and signed him in. His wife uses it at home via the box and they both watch Tennis. If I update the App and it glitches neither will manage and she’s the sort that shuts off and violently shakes head the moment push a button is mentioned. He used to keep it all ticking along but now his brain has lapses and doesn’t function like before. Hard enough to manipulate his devices with one hand.

Is the old version likely to continue working without being updated or will Sky force it and sign them out of everything and they both won’t be able to watch.



I'm sure there are many in hospitals and retirement homes around the country who use it this way. It’s a two hour round trip for me to go and help and hard to ignore when you know that’s his sole entertainment and he’s reliant on you.





Very shortsighted and a miserable move for something that you pay a substantial amount to enjoy. The words Sky Go implies you can use it on the go and by doing so shouldn’t deprive the rest of the family at home.





Sky needs a deluge of complaints from users.