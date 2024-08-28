Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Sport now live catchup drop
mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315894 28-Aug-2024 14:41
I've just had an email from Sky indicating they are dropping the ability to watch anything thats been aired in the last 24 hours to the last 6 hours?

They do say they are going to add more ondemand content so this MAY offset the need.

 

I'm just thinking for me personally - An Allblack game on this weekend in South Africa at 3 in the morning there is no way I'm getting up for - This leaves me until 9am to watch it??? I know they'll replay it with something so popular so in reality this is a non issue but it feels like they are severely hamstringing SSN ???

 

Anyone got any comments or further knowledge of what they are really doing but this feels on the face of it like a 75% reduction in their offering while keeping the price the same?




Stu1
1715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3276239 28-Aug-2024 14:57
Just got the email, I didn’t really get what they were trying to say not well written. I do like the fact i can now easily change channels now on the Apple TV

 
 
 
 

SouthernGeek
68 posts

Master Geek


  #3276244 28-Aug-2024 15:05
Yeah I noticed that as well. I just do not understand Sky.

 

The moment they have something that's half decent, they rush in to kneecap it so everyone will stop paying for it.

 

 

 

I watch a lot of things that start at 1-2am the next day. Now I will have to rely on hoping a replay comes up, and hoping that time coincides with my schedule.

 

If i'm getting up at 7am to watch it, i might as well get up at 1am.

 

 

 

The last sky product in the house (SSN) will now end with this subscription when it expires. The company just seems to want to endlessly shaft anyone who pays them. What's the point.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276258 28-Aug-2024 15:31
They suck. End of.




Shindig
1580 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3276261 28-Aug-2024 15:36
Cancelled my year sub after the Olympics ended. 

 

The Kayo app on ATV4K was far far superior. You wonder if the people designing the app\system actually use it themselves. 

 

 




Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276263 28-Aug-2024 15:37
I'm out then. I haven't renewed my SSN sub since it expired in May but I won't be back if I can't scoll back 24hrs. My main sport is golf and I used to watch the final round when I got home from work on a Monday night. Won't be able to do that and they never replay full rounds, on the linear channels, just 1-2hr highlight packages.

mortonman
268 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3276273 28-Aug-2024 16:00
We only use the mysky for some sport (Football, AB's and Wahs), SOHO and recording the news every night

 

With the recent communications that SOHO was being packaged with the Entertainment channels for my subs would have to increase I was looking at dropping the satellite and getting SSN and NEON. 

 

If I can't jump back to catch up on Sport then its not much use. 

 

Might need to drop altogether.

 

Sky never fails to disappoint!

 

 

 

 

cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3276274 28-Aug-2024 16:00
hmmm the way I read it is that replays/highlights will be available hours(less than 6hours) after the actual live event ends...so it is an improvement for me.



SouthernGeek
68 posts

Master Geek


  #3276281 28-Aug-2024 16:08
cychronz:

 

hmmm the way I read it is that replays/highlights will be available hours(less than 6hours) after the actual live event ends...so it is an improvement for me.

 

 

Maybe?
The thing with replays is they are generally condensed/highlights and they start and stop at a specific time. The flexibility of a streaming service is supposed to be watch what you want when you are ready, not on a timeframe?
At the moment you have that flexibility within 24hrs, dropping that to 6 hrs to save Sky some $ and HDD space seems to make sky move in the direction of old-skool broadacst TV (yet again), not streaming. I really just think they do not understand anything after 1990.
Sky seem hell bent on getting NZ back to how TV was in their prime. If they spent half the effort just giving a decent modern service the subs would go up and they would be in their prime again, but sadly, they just dont get it.

mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276547 29-Aug-2024 09:04
Senecio:

 

I'm out then. I haven't renewed my SSN sub since it expired in May but I won't be back if I can't scoll back 24hrs. My main sport is golf and I used to watch the final round when I got home from work on a Monday night. Won't be able to do that and they never replay full rounds, on the linear channels, just 1-2hr highlight packages.

 



Thats what I figure. Main Rugby matches will be available on demand but other sports will just get, at best, a highlight package. Six hours delay is not enough for things in other timezones overnight or when we are at work.

I'll see and to be fair I'll probably stay with them as I don't have a lot of choice if I want to watch Canterbury Rugby matches and All Black tests without ad breaks an hour or more later.

Their app works pretty well on Apple TV except their use of the touchpad remote control could be better. I've had it jump to live on me when trying to skip forward a small amount.

I was just stunned at the email basically telling me they are taking away a huge feature while promoting it like an improvement.




mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276549 29-Aug-2024 09:06
mobiusnz:

 

Senecio:

 

I'm out then. I haven't renewed my SSN sub since it expired in May but I won't be back if I can't scoll back 24hrs. My main sport is golf and I used to watch the final round when I got home from work on a Monday night. Won't be able to do that and they never replay full rounds, on the linear channels, just 1-2hr highlight packages.

 



Thats what I figure. Main Rugby matches will be available on demand but other sports will just get, at best, a highlight package. Six hours delay is not enough for things in other timezones overnight or when we are at work.

I'll see and to be fair I'll probably stay with them as I don't have a lot of choice if I want to watch Canterbury Rugby matches and All Black tests without ad breaks an hour or more later.

Their app works pretty well on Apple TV except their use of the touchpad remote control could be better. I've had it jump to live on me when trying to skip forward a small amount.

I was just stunned at the email basically telling me they are taking away a huge feature while promoting it like an improvement.

 



I look at the Olympic coverage where finding what you wanted to watch was a nightmare for anything other than the 100m final - I got to see all the kiwi medals which was great but other stuff was very hit and miss and if you missed its live coverage you got a heavily condense highlight package.

What happens with a test match that starts in the middle of the night due to timezones? Are we going to be able to on demand the entire test match after the fact?




mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276551 29-Aug-2024 09:09
The general consensus seems to be the same as mine. Because they have a monopoly they just do whatever they want, customers be damned. They constantly disappoint. I subscribed to RugbyPass overseas a couple of years ago and that was such a great package. You could watch pretty much any rugby match from anywhere whenever you wanted. 

In the end sky purchased them just to do a better job of blocking access via VPN's from NZ etc.




nztim
3710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3276553 29-Aug-2024 09:17
My guess is it comes down to broadcasting rights...... the broadcaster pays for the the right to show an event live and for xxxx amount of time after the event is aired

 

My mate in the USA who watches the nrl on whatchnrl.com faces the same delemna matches are not available for after 12 hours.

 

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276554 29-Aug-2024 09:18
Stu1: Just got the email, I didn’t really get what they were trying to say not well written.

 

Yes. They say: "On Demand will be available more quickly – as we shift from being able to rewind from up to 24 hours to up to 6 hours on live channels."

 

What does that mean - I also just don't understand what they're trying to say. Maybe it is meant to be interpreted in the negative way we're all thinking here - but as stupid as Sky are, I find it hard to believe they would actually do something as dumb as that. i.e. cut backward availability from 24 hours to six.

 

So maybe/hopefully @cychronz is right when he says above: ".. the way I read it is that replays/highlights will be available hours(less than 6hours) after the actual live event ends..."

 

 




mobiusnz

451 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276560 29-Aug-2024 09:33
I just read the email again. It essentially says they are dropping from 24 hours to six but then says "We'll be getting more On Demand replays and highlights".

For me more doesn't indicate everything you've missed in six hours will be available on demand.

We'll watch this space and see what happens. I'm sure All Black and Warriors matches will be available on Demand quickly and potentially for longer but you're buggered if a sport you support isn't one of Sky's flagship rights deals and you aren't able to watch it live.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3276563 29-Aug-2024 09:44
Their email isn't a 'Do Not Reply' so I have sent them an email asking them to explain this better. I included a link to this discussion.

 

I have received an auto acknowledgment so it will be interesting to see what they say.




