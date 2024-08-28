I've just had an email from Sky indicating they are dropping the ability to watch anything thats been aired in the last 24 hours to the last 6 hours?



They do say they are going to add more ondemand content so this MAY offset the need.

I'm just thinking for me personally - An Allblack game on this weekend in South Africa at 3 in the morning there is no way I'm getting up for - This leaves me until 9am to watch it??? I know they'll replay it with something so popular so in reality this is a non issue but it feels like they are severely hamstringing SSN ???

Anyone got any comments or further knowledge of what they are really doing but this feels on the face of it like a 75% reduction in their offering while keeping the price the same?