Sky aren't stupid enough to put ads on during the middle of a live game.

Yes they are shit about a number of things, but that's not one of them.

So here is the deal as I understand it.

The vision

Digital ads are being inserted to replace the ads in the linear video stream.

Up until now, the digital platforms have been getting the same ads as the Set Top Box.

i.e. it was exactly the same video stream for Satellite and Sky Sport Now - with the same ads at the same time (accounting for a slight delay between the two).





The recent change is the ability to 'insert' digital ads into the live stream. Replace the stream content with ads. But they are only doing it to replace ads that are already there.

i.e. instead of seeing the same ad as what is on Sky Sport 1 on Set Top Box, you get a different, digitally sourced ad.

This essentially lets Sky sell the same ad slot twice - once on the Set Top Box, and again for Sky Sport Now.

With the potential to 'customise' the ads per person and show targeted advertising - which commands a lot more value than 'broadcast ads'

That's the goal at least.

But it showed ads over live action. What gives?

The ads are driven by an event/trigger. The video platform gets told when to replace the incoming stream with a set of digital ads. Another signal to jump back. That also lets an operator override an ad and return to the live action if necessary (play resumes earlier than expected or something like that).



It appears there was a wire crossed for two of the channels. Channel 1 was getting the events/triggers for Channel 2, and vice versa.

So channel 1 on satellite went to an ad break - and triggered an ad break channel 2 on the digital stream - over live action.

Oops.

Apparently that has now been rectified.

No unskipabble ads over live sport. Just unstoppable ads over the regular ads.