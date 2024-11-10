I have had my New skybox replaced since it used to freeze up every few weeks.. The replacement is working fine, although I have been noticing the signal is dropping at night from 13db to 7.6 - 7.8db, I wasn't getting picture break up but it was quick to rain fade if it started raining.. similar situation on the other box I have which is the older Pace MySky.

My dish had a 4 port LNB, and there are 2 independent RG6 cable runs, one to each TV area. The Sky tech came out and replaced the LNB stating that it might be faulty on Friday. It was replaced with a 2 port LNB, and before he left, the signal was showing 13.4db on the new Skybox and was the similarly high on the Pace Mysky box.

However over the last couple of nights, the signal is still dropping down this time to 7.2db, and on the New Skybox I am seeing picture breakup with the No Satellite Connection. What could be wrong, why is it 13db during the day, but drops to 7db at night? Can't be the cables can it? I didn't see the Sky tech re-align the dish or anything, just saw him check the signal on his meter at the dish when he replaced the LNB.

Actually it was working better with the old LNB at least I didn't get any picture breakup, but now I am over the last couple of nights.