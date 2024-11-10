Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxIntermittent Signal issues lately, multiroom Sky.
JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317729 10-Nov-2024 01:30
I have had my New skybox replaced since it used to freeze up every few weeks.. The replacement is working fine, although I have been noticing the signal is dropping at night from 13db to 7.6 - 7.8db, I wasn't getting picture break up but it was quick to rain fade if it started raining.. similar situation on the other box I have which is the older Pace MySky.

 

My dish had a 4 port LNB, and there are 2 independent RG6 cable runs, one to each TV area.  The Sky tech came out and replaced the LNB stating that it might be faulty on Friday.  It was replaced with a 2 port LNB, and before he left, the signal was showing 13.4db on the new Skybox and was the similarly high on the Pace Mysky box.  

 

However over the last couple of nights, the signal is still dropping down this time to 7.2db, and on the New Skybox I am seeing picture breakup with the No Satellite Connection.  What could be wrong, why is it 13db during the day, but drops to 7db at night?  Can't be the cables can it?  I didn't see the Sky tech re-align the dish or anything, just saw him check the signal on his meter at the dish when he replaced the LNB.

 

Actually it was working better with the old LNB at least I didn't get any picture breakup, but now I am over the last couple of nights.




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Goosey
2842 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3307412 10-Nov-2024 07:25
Hi

 

 

 

you are best to re write this in a way their call centre can understand and fire off an email to them.

 

its their equipment and service you are paying for…

 

 

 

but!  I’d be checking all the connections inside the house and ensuring they are ok before you do that.

 

 

 

do you know if there was a splitter installed inside the roof?

 

normally in this type of set up, I think one decoder has lnb power on and the other off? (Don’t quote me).

 

 

 

 

 

 



RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307430 10-Nov-2024 09:09
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317708 

JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307460 10-Nov-2024 11:53
Goosey:

 

do you know if there was a splitter installed inside the roof?

 

normally in this type of set up, I think one decoder has lnb power on and the other off? (Don’t quote me).

 

 

 

 

Is this also the case if the LNB is multi output?  

 

The 4 output LNB was replaced with a dual output LNB, 1 cable feed goes downstairs lounge TV, and the other cable feed goes upstairs lounge TV.  No splitter as far as I'm aware, the upstairs MySky has LNB power off, and the downstairs New Skybox has LNB power on.

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..



JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307464 10-Nov-2024 11:57
RunningMan:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=317708 

 

 

 

 

I have read this thread, it says it occurred on the 7th. Is it still happening?  

 

I've been having this issue for a while, high db during day, and low at night.  Although with the old LNB I didn't get picture breakup, but with this new one I'm getting picture breakup now at night only.

 

The MySky and new Skybox is reporting 13db+ again this morning.  I will check again at night.

 

 

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

RunningMan
8970 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307468 10-Nov-2024 12:10
Two possible issues:

 

1) as linked above, the Optus D2 satellite seems to be having problems. Apparently not sitting in the correct geostationary position.

 

2) Failing LNB at your end

JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307508 10-Nov-2024 14:28
RunningMan:

 

Two possible issues:

 

1) as linked above, the Optus D2 satellite seems to be having problems. Apparently not sitting in the correct geostationary position.

 

2) Failing LNB at your end

 

 

 

 

1) Besides keep sending techs out, has Sky said anything different to anyone?  They have rebooked me for next week.

 

It's raining now during the day and signal has only dropped to 11.5db.  So would the night time drop to ~7.2 have something to do with D2?

 

2) I mentioned multiple times the LNB has been replaced, to clarify it was replaced on Friday 8th Nov during the day.

 

 

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Apsattv
2390 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307546 10-Nov-2024 16:19
As mentioned in the other thread the Optus D2 satellite is no longer geostationery and is allowed to wander a little to save power. What that means is it will wobble a little during part of the day. It means that in the evening your dish isn't %100 aimed at the satellite. 

 

https://www.n2yo.com/?s=32252&live=1

 

You can see how its tracking above

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307575 10-Nov-2024 18:51
Right ok thanks for the explanation. However is everyone happy to continue this way then? Paying for service which you may not get during the evening.

I guess the technician Sky has rebooked to come out isn’t going to be able to do much. Do they even have this info to inform customers?

I’ve mentioned before they should allow the Sky app to stream their service on the new Skybox..




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Oblivian
7309 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3307587 10-Nov-2024 19:17
JaBZ: Right ok thanks for the explanation. However is everyone happy to continue this way then? Paying for service which you may not get during the evening.

I guess the technician Sky has rebooked to come out isn’t going to be able to do much. Do they even have this info to inform customers?

I’ve mentioned before they should allow the Sky app to stream their service on the new Skybox..

 

They don't have much choice. And things are likely in a panic at sky over it. And a number of alternates. 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/companies/sky-tv-forced-to-move-to-new-satellite-option-sooner-after-supply-issue/ZKN3OZABPNAHVLHF25UIGUTHYI/

 

There's an entire thread about the woes. As it's likely a whole lot of door knocking and re-alignment of dishes/LNBs if this testing is going as well as it seems to be.

 

Test appears to be on D3 at 156. But unless the dual-throat is in the optimal spot to get both.... Most people don't seem to be able to hit it. (which may point to more door knocking than anticipated) https://www.lyngsat.com/Optus-D3.html 

JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307677 11-Nov-2024 10:31
this is the Dual LNB they replaced the old Quad one with, last Friday..

 

Is this also going to need to change with this interim satellite?

 

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Oblivian
7309 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3307681 11-Nov-2024 10:44
Seems to depend on the age of when the dishes were first put up. If the head is round and not oval. I'd have called that a dual output lnb. Which takes out the need for splitters and gives you dual feeds for multi room or multi input box. So you can tune one, record the other. (Or H/V Same time)

If it was an oval head like early days, that is 2 lnbs slightly offset which give you more satellite coverage span.

Not sure how they'll have it on file as to who has what to test ch888 on the other sat.

But if the LNB was changed, from one to the other or no sort of re-alignment done, it could just be slightly offset.

You might want to steel brush some of that rust off too. Wouldn't imagine it helping.

JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307690 11-Nov-2024 11:43
So the new one is a dual output and oval

 

 

 

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

Oblivian
7309 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3307727 11-Nov-2024 13:38
Can you see chan 888.

That's the backup sat D3 at 156°.

Dual throat normally gives you the offset of ~5 or so to see what's either side of where it's pointing.

But to hit both isn't a case of throwing up a tech with a gps on the phone and dialling in the latitude setting on the arm. It's tweaking the direction using each head and a meter

Could always try find a 90cm if thats a 60

Apsattv
2390 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307729 11-Nov-2024 13:47
Interresting you have 2 cables connected are you running a distribution system like a Hills for example? how many decoders?

 

Sky Changed my LNBF earlier in the year. I just checked it and mine only has the one side connected.

 

 

JaBZ

404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307862 11-Nov-2024 21:09
Oblivian: Can you see chan 888.

That's the backup sat D3 at 156°.

Dual throat normally gives you the offset of ~5 or so to see what's either side of where it's pointing.

But to hit both isn't a case of throwing up a tech with a gps on the phone and dialling in the latitude setting on the arm. It's tweaking the direction using each head and a meter

Could always try find a 90cm if thats a 60

 

 

 

Yes on the Black Pace decoder MySky, changing to channel 888, I get a blue screen with the Sky says Hello message.

 

On the New white Sky box, attempting to change to 888 I get "channel not available"

 

 




My opinions and ideas expressed in posts are solely my own and do not reflect the views of my employer in any way..

