1. When watching SSN on the Apple app on Apple TV using the Apple remote, we cannot fast forward at all (or Rewind), not even in 10 second bursts or continuously. We see the pause play button on the screen and double >> || << symbols (not single arrows) but nothing happens. What are we doing wrong ? is this an Apple TV issue or does SSN block FF/RW?

2. If we start watching on the Ipad then we can use the Ipad FF and RW but the moment we cast to the TV the show starts from the beginning again (I take it that when doing this we are casting via the Ipad and not using the actual Apple TV app on the Apple TV device?). Even so, we still lose the use of the FF and RW functions on the Ipad (ie we although casting from the Ipad we cannot now FF or RW). Again, what are we doing wrong?

Look forward your input. Thanks.