Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxProblems with Sky Sport Now app on Apple TV (latest generation in NZ)
Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


#318034 8-Dec-2024 22:19
Send private message

1.       When watching SSN on the Apple app on Apple TV using the Apple remote, we cannot fast forward at all (or Rewind), not even in 10 second bursts or continuously. We see the pause play button on the screen and double >> || <<  symbols (not single arrows) but nothing happens. What are we doing wrong ? is this an Apple TV issue or does SSN block FF/RW?

 

2.       If we start watching on the Ipad then we can use the Ipad FF and RW but the moment we cast to the TV the show starts from the beginning again (I take it that when doing this we are casting via the Ipad and not using the actual Apple TV app on the Apple TV device?). Even so, we still lose the use of the FF and RW functions on the Ipad (ie we although casting from the Ipad we cannot now FF or RW). Again, what are we doing wrong?

 

Look forward your input. Thanks.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
dougierydal
325 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3318253 9-Dec-2024 09:04
Send private message

I run SSN on Apple TV, and the on screen graphics have a >> and << buttons (from memory), and choosing either results in 30 secs either way.

 

I find it infuriating that they don't stick to the Apple default of 10 secs, 30 secs when rewinding something you've missed in a football game is an age. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3318267 9-Dec-2024 09:47
Send private message

While watching SSN on ATV, click ‘down’ on the outer ring part of the circular button on the remote. You will then see transport controls for rewind, pause and fast forward, below the time elapsed/remaining bar for the show.

 

Click down again and the pause button will be highlighted. Click right and ‘+30s’ will be highlighted - select that to use.

 

Clicking left from the pause button will get you ‘-30s’.

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318286 9-Dec-2024 11:12
Send private message

Thank you for the help. I will try the circular button thingy and report back !

 

Regards, Topdeck



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3318287 9-Dec-2024 11:17
Send private message

IMO it's poor implementation by Sky (unless they're forced into this by Apple - I dunno). It would be much easier to use if you could just click right on the circle while watching - and get FFWD - without 3-4 button clicks first. Other streaming apps seem able to do it that way.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318512 9-Dec-2024 19:19
Send private message

I have tried eracode’s suggestion. Can go fwd or back in 30 second bursts thank you but what about continuously ? There seems no way?

The Apple TV remote user guide says I do not need to do eracodes method to go 30 seconds ( it simply says push the right or left button (presumably on the ring). It also says that continuous FFwd is achieved by continously holding the left or right button and also says that 2x 3x 4x speed can be chosen. Not in my lounge !!

So is Sky tweaking the broadcast so we can’t use the Apple Remote properly?

Any further thoughts?

johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318517 9-Dec-2024 19:46
Send private message

Try asking Siri to “skip forward 30 seconds” etc.
This works on some apps.

Senecio
2692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318585 9-Dec-2024 20:57
Send private message

Pressing left or right multiple times works for me to skip. If I want to move faster through the timeline I use the touch pad in the centre to scrub forward or back.



Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318590 9-Dec-2024 21:32
Send private message

I just loaded the sky sport now app onto my other tv, which is an LG. So watching SSN on the LG, without any connection to Apple TV. Result - I have do the same method as told by eracode. This means can only go forward in 30 s increments. Hopeless. Also must mean this is a SSN configuration and reminds me why I hate them.

Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318593 9-Dec-2024 21:51
Send private message

Re Senecio’s reply, are you saying you can do this watching SSN on ATV?

Also, I just watched a Netflix show on the LG TV (ie without using ATV) and can easily scroll fwd and back at will.
So it has to be SSN restricting this?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3318613 10-Dec-2024 06:43
Send private message

Topdeck: Re Senecio’s reply, are you saying you can do this watching SSN on ATV?

Also, I just watched a Netflix show on the LG TV (ie without using ATV) and can easily scroll fwd and back at will.
So it has to be SSN restricting this?

 

Different apps work differently on any given platform - and the same organization's apps can work differently on different platforms.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3318614 10-Dec-2024 06:50
Send private message

Senecio:

 

Pressing left or right multiple times works for me to skip. If I want to move faster through the timeline I use the touch pad in the centre to scrub forward or back.

 

 

Are you talking about SSN on ATV? Just tried that and it sort of works but is erratic and unreliable and only gives +/- 10 secs per push. Some pushes don't register - it's annoying and frustrating.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Senecio
2692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318706 10-Dec-2024 09:25
Send private message

eracode:

 

Senecio:

 

Pressing left or right multiple times works for me to skip. If I want to move faster through the timeline I use the touch pad in the centre to scrub forward or back.

 

 

Are you talking about SSN on ATV? Just tried that and it sort of works but is erratic and unreliable and only gives +/- 10 secs per push. Some pushes don't register - it's annoying and frustrating.

 

 

Yes, SSN on ATV. I just smash the right side of the click wheel and it skips forward. I don't know or care how much by I'm just trying to skip adds when watching a replay or catch up going 6hrs back in the guide. Yes its erratic and unreliable but it gets the job done and get me the other side of the adds.

Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318707 10-Dec-2024 09:32
Send private message

Thanks everyone. One thing does seem clear, there is no way to continuously FFWD / Back except in multiple pushes for 30 second bursts.

Senecio
2692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318715 10-Dec-2024 10:12
Send private message

Topdeck: Thanks everyone. One thing does seem clear, there is no way to continuously FFWD / Back except in multiple pushes for 30 second bursts.

 

Have you tried scrubbing using the centre touch button? It works quite well.

Topdeck

14 posts

Geek


  #3318727 10-Dec-2024 10:47
Send private message

Hi Senecio, I do not get the technique. Could you describe exactly what you do (beginner101) please including what prelim steps I need to be at the right point to “scrub”. Would be appreciated thank you.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright