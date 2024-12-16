oliversimpson1563:

Hi everyone,
My parents have just finished renovating their new house, and we are in the process of tech-ing it all out.
I took the opportunity that came with gutting the house to lay approximately 500 metres of cat6 and HDMI cables through the house. This is because the goal was to make the home a smart home, so all of the entertainment rooms are filled with Philips Hue lights, etc.
We have TVs in 7 rooms, with space to add them into another 3 rooms if needed later on. They are all Hisense 2023 or 2024 Q6NNZ 55 or 65 inch TVs. Only 3 of these TVs have UHF cables to them, as only my parents tend to watch freeview and whatnot, whereas most of the other TVs are just for Netflix or for Xboxes, so didn't need to run cables to them.
All, except for one, have an HDMI cable running to them.
Does such a software exist where I can use a TV tuner card of sorts to connect the sky satellite cable to a server and then unencrypt them (assumably illegally) and then use some sort of software to stream essentially only the sky sports channels, to different TVs in the house via HDMI?
Perhaps even to go as far as to display different things on each TV, e.g., Sky Sport 1 on TV 1, Sky Sport 2 on TV 2, etc.
Hopefully this makes sense but please feel free to ask me to elaborate or for anything further.
Thanks in advance