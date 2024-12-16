oliversimpson1563: This is somewhat along the lines of what I am hoping to do. However, I do actually want to use HDMI cables to each TV rather than SAT>IP streams. So I have got myself a new Sky Box as well as an old sky box, and will use the new Sky box in an HDMI matrix switch to each TV (going to use CEC to control them) and then do what fe31nz has done with MythTV using the second (older) sky box. In your case, you've got the majority of the inputs recording, however, if I wanted to have them playing through HDMI outputs (e.g. channel 1 to TV1, channel 2 to TV 2 ...) would this be possible using MythTV? My thinking is that day-to-day, we will only be watching one channel at a time, so can use the new Sky Box with the TV controls. The matrix switch (controlled on iPad) will allow this to play on multiple TVs simultaneously as required. However, when we have guests around or there are multiple sports games on at once, then hopefully I could (via remote desktop) assign the desired channel to each output on the computer I plan to use with MythTV, the card reader and a couple of DVB-S2 cards. HP Z440 with 4x Displayport capable of doing 4x4K@60 simultaneously. This way I can also capture the video as it leaves and sync it with the Philips Hue Lights we have in the different rooms. What is the brand of card reader, DVB-S2 and DVT-S2 cards that you use or would recommend? I assume that I will not even approach the multiplex limit, however, I'm curious, as in my case, we have two cables from the dish, which I would split and then input into the new box and then however many DVB-S2 cards. Does the multiplex limit apply to the number of simultaneous recordings from the cable from the dish itself or to each DVB-S2 tuner? Is there a limit on how many times I should split the feed as well? For example, if I had 4 recievers connected to each cable (8 in total) is that too many for the dish? At what point would you add a second dish? Lastly, does MythTV allow for the outputs to be 4K? I know the old boxes can't, but I am assuming that since the new one can, as long as everything in my system can support it there would be no issue. Thanks for your recommendations and I look forward to your reply. Cheers.

It looks like you want to be doing 2160p (4K) over HDMI cables. If you really only want to do a maximum of 4K @ 60 Hz, you can get away with using HDMI 2.0 cables, but it would be better to use HDMI 2.1 as that goes up to 8K and can do 4K at the higher frequencies supported by modern TVs. HDMI can be problematic if the cables are long. Once you get up to 10 metres or more, you need active optical cables to guarantee it will work, unless you are using HDMI < 2.0. And HDMI 1.4, which will do copper cables > 10 m OK as long as you use good cables, will only do up to 4K @ 30 Hz and does not do HDR, so it is not quite good enough. I have an optical HDMI 2.1 cable for a 10 m run and it works well, but optical cables are only unidirectional so you can not do some of the bidirectional things copper HDMI cables will do, like CEC back from the TV to the HDMI source. And optical cables have a limited bend radius, so you have to be very careful with them - one bend around a corner somewhere that you pull too tight and the cable is dead.

MythTV is all about recording. Even when you have it doing live TV, it actually records the signal and plays it back, so it is delayed by several seconds. And if you have it playing TV for a day, you need hard disk space for it to record a day long recording at up to about 5 Gigabytes per hour. For sports, the extra delay can be a problem too, if you are also using another source for the game - an Internet based scoreboard, for example, will be ahead of the TV picture. The upside of recording everything though is that you can just pause, get your coffee and unpause when you get back. Or go back and replay something. Or if you hate ads, just record it now and watch later and skip over all the ads. I have not actually watched any TV ads except voluntarily since I started using MythTV.

Each output from MythTV requires that you be running a copy of the mythfrontend program, or some compatible third party frontend program (Kodi for example). You can run multiple copies of mythfrontend on the same PC at the same time and have their outputs go to different displays, but it is not straightforward to set that up and each mythfrontend would need a separate way of controlling it. Usually you use an infrared remote control with mythfrontend, and a keyboard for more complicated things. I have written some Python code that works with the LIRC software that runs IR remotes on Linux so that I can have multiple different programs using the same remote - the one that has the display focus is the one that gets the remote inputs. I use the keyboard to do Alt-Tab to switch the focus between programs, but I think it would be possible to reprogram a remote button to do Alt-Tab switching. So it is not at all straightforward to do what you want - it is not how MythTV is expected to be used. The normal way MythTV works is that every display has a copy of mythfrontend running locally and a remote to control just for that frontend. So you have a network connection from a frontend box back to the MythTV backend box, rather than using HDMI. This does require a frontend box per TV, but it is much more flexible to do that than to try and use HDMI cables.

For my card reader I got an Omnikey 3121, and that model still appears to be available now over 10 years later. It has been completely reliable, so I recommend it. But any card reader that supports Linux will do the job.

For my DVB-T and DVB-S2 cards I have used a variety of tuners over the years, and eventually decided to get 8 tuner cards for both, so I would never run out of tuners. USB tuners are cheap, but you generally have to expect that they will occasionally stop working and have to be restarted, due to USB cables being unreliable - the cat walking by can move the cable a bit and the tuner stops working! Network tuners can be very reliable, but only if you put them on a separate Ethernet port from the normal Ethernet used for the local network and Internet. If you have the local network and Internet combined with the tuners, and you copy a big file (such as a downloaded video file) over that connection, the traffic for the copy operation can swamp the bandwidth and the tuner traffic fails for a while. This is only a recent problem since hard drives and SSDs now run faster than gigabit Ethernet. When they were only half as fast, it was not a problem. And 2.5 gigabit Ethernet does not fix that, as good hard drives are now about that fast anyway and NVMe SSDs are much faster. The best and most reliable option for tuners is PCIe cards, especially if you want larger numbers of tuners. The ones I am using are a TBS 6909 for DVB-S2 and a TBS 6209 for DVB-T2. These both take one aerial input and amplify and split the signal on the card to run 8 tuners at once, and they are not cheap. With dual and quad tuner cards, you often find that you have to do the amplify and split externally and feed one aerial connection per tuner to the card, which is a pain.

https://www.tbsdtv.com/products

Hauppauge tuners are also good and can be available in NZ. With all tuners, it is imperative that they have Linux drivers - MythTV is Linux only software. The cheap USB ones that turn up on TradeMe often only have Windows drivers, or it is impossible to tell if they have Linux drivers.

Also a pain is making sure your motherboard has two available PCIe slots for the two tuner cards - often the latest motherboards are very short of PCIe slots. You only need a PCIe x1 slot, and wider ones will work fine but are overkill. But due to the huge bandwidth for modern PCIe versions, motherboards go for only a few very fast PCIe slots. So older motherboards are actually better for this, as TV recording and playback does not require huge amounts of data or CPU - the recording is just copying data, and the playback normally offloads the complicated bits onto the video card GPU. So you do need a GPU that can do the offloading, such as Nvidia with VDPAU or NVDEC capabilities. You do want at least 8 Gibibytes of RAM for a MythTV box doing multiple simultaneous recordings. I have 16 Gibibytes in mine, and do up to 12 recordings at once with no problems.

With your two cables from the dish, you would normally have one going to a Sky box, and one to the MythTV tuners. Each tuner can record from one DVB-S2 or DVB-T multiplex, and each multiplex can have multiple channels. If you are lucky and have two channels you want to watch being on the same multiplex (such as TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2 on DVB-T or HBO and Living on Sky), then you only need one tuner as MythTV (and all good TV recording software) can extract any or all of the channels on that multiplex at once from the output of the one tuner. So for DVB-T you only need a maximum of 5 tuners as there are only 5 multiplexes being broadcast in NZ. For Sky, there are quite a number of multiplexes, but I have found that I rarely need 5 tuners at once, so if you add the sports and movie channels (which I do not pay Sky for) 8 tuners will almost certainly be enough. There is unlikely to be any need for a second dish, as you just use a quality amplifier/splitter to re-use the same signal from the dish with as many tuners as you like. The way splitters work, a two way splitter sends a little less than half the energy of the incoming signal to each of its outputs. A four way splitter sends out a bit less than a quarter of the signal to each output. So in an amplifier splitter with say four outputs, the ampliflier part amplifies the signal to a bit more than four times the input level, then the splitter part splits it to four outputs that each get about the same signal level as the input. Each splitter or amplifier/splitter will output a lower quality signal than it receives on its input, so it is best not to daisy chain them if possible - just get one amplifier/splitter with as many outputs as you need. And get a good one - cheap and nasty ones produce much lower quality output signals. Bigger amplifier/splitters get a bit expensive though, so having those circuits built into my TBS 6809 and TBS 6209 cards is great.

MythTV certainly supports 4K outputs - it can do pretty much anything up to 4K, as long as the video card supports it. Of course, we have no 4K broadcasts in NZ yet, but I do play downloaded 4K files and they are fine, including HDR.