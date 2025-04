rprosser: Tested with the remote last night & got much the same range with the remote that I got with headset.

I got the new Sky box today and the remote works perfectly from the bedroom, however I don't get any reception on the bedroom TV.



Just to restate my setup

The output from the Sky box goes to a 2 outlet splitter. One output from the splitter goes to the lounge TV and the other output goes to a Cat 6 extender (and then to the bedroom TV). It works fine on the Sky black box.



I thought it might be the extender, but if I connect the new box directly to the extender I get a perfect signal on the bedroom TV.



I then tried the splitter.

If I connect the new box to the splitter and each splitter output to a different HDMI port on the lounge TV, I can switch between the ports and get a perfect signal on both ports.

I tried with the new box to the splitter and just one output to the extender and there is no signal in the bedroom. The other port gives same result.



So why doesn't the extender like the signal from the splitter with the new box?



The splitter is a Lengkeng LKV312HDR-V2.0

The extender is a Digitech AC1785