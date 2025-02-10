Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxCannot delete recorded program - new Sky Box
timbonz

22 posts

Geek


#318671 10-Feb-2025 15:39
Cannot delete recorded program - new Sky Box 
Select delete (or delete all) on the recorded program, popup says deleted
some seconds later recorded program reappears
the recorded program has zero size 

Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3341124 10-Feb-2025 15:58
Have you called Sky and spoken to them?



timbonz

22 posts

Geek


  #3341133 10-Feb-2025 16:24
Yes have sent details but no response as yet

Umut
14 posts

Geek


  #3341396 11-Feb-2025 10:41
Hi, do you still have this issue?



timbonz

22 posts

Geek


  #3341412 11-Feb-2025 11:37
Yes I still have the problem. The program was recorded about 2 months ago. shows "recording failed" status (0 length) and always reappears a few seconds after its deleted

Umut
14 posts

Geek


  #3341787 12-Feb-2025 09:55
Can you try to do a restart maybe? it's best to unplug the power cable for 10-15 sec and reboot the box. See if that fix the problem

Spyware
3772 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341844 12-Feb-2025 10:22
Note: You can restart white box by holding power button for 5 secs.




Note: You can restart white box by holding power button for 5 secs.

timbonz

22 posts

Geek


  #3341845 12-Feb-2025 10:25
I have rebooted (unpluged the power cable for 10-15 secs) the sky box several times (the hdmi audio delay seems to drift out of sync if the sky box isn't rebooted every week or so).
I had a response from Sky support suggesting 
"To ensure your issues will be fixed, kindly perform a soft reset on your new Sky Box. Just hold down the front panel power button for 3 seconds; it will reset the new Sky Box (you will hear a squeak noise as the HDD spins down)."
Not sure if sky's soft reset (power button) is same as pulling plug!
I have tried both (and also the android settings restart option) to no effect. 

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3772 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3341850 12-Feb-2025 10:44
You've now exhausted the limits of Sky's CSRs training.




You've now exhausted the limits of Sky's CSRs training.

Apsattv
2390 posts

Uber Geek


  #3341948 12-Feb-2025 13:02
Corrupt hard drive.

 

 

