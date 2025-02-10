Cannot delete recorded program - new Sky Box
Select delete (or delete all) on the recorded program, popup says deleted
some seconds later recorded program reappears
the recorded program has zero size
Have you called Sky and spoken to them?
Yes I still have the problem. The program was recorded about 2 months ago. shows "recording failed" status (0 length) and always reappears a few seconds after its deleted
Can you try to do a restart maybe? it's best to unplug the power cable for 10-15 sec and reboot the box. See if that fix the problem
Note: You can restart white box by holding power button for 5 secs.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
I have rebooted (unpluged the power cable for 10-15 secs) the sky box several times (the hdmi audio delay seems to drift out of sync if the sky box isn't rebooted every week or so).
I had a response from Sky support suggesting
"To ensure your issues will be fixed, kindly perform a soft reset on your new Sky Box. Just hold down the front panel power button for 3 seconds; it will reset the new Sky Box (you will hear a squeak noise as the HDD spins down)."
Not sure if sky's soft reset (power button) is same as pulling plug!
I have tried both (and also the android settings restart option) to no effect.
You've now exhausted the limits of Sky's CSRs training.
