Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSSN ad issues on Samsung TV
ellboss

73 posts

Master Geek


#319084 20-Mar-2025 22:19
Send private message

Hi guys

 

First post here in around a decade if not longer! I’ve got a new Samsung Smart TV and using the Sky Sport Now app. Have noticed a couple of times watching ‘live’ events, in an ad break I get a Sky Sport Now animation then the rotating circle of death. I can easily jump out and reload the feed and it’s back Live but I’d rather…not have to do that. 

I am guessing the SSN animation is supposed to lead to a streaming only ad but it doesn’t seem to. 
I had a search but couldn’t find any similar thread/issues. Any fixes?

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80653 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41045

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3355789 20-Mar-2025 22:50
Send private message

If it's an ad, do you have any ad-blocking DNS or firewall rule blocking access to some countries?




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 



ellboss

73 posts

Master Geek


  #3355804 20-Mar-2025 23:22
Send private message

nope, don’t have those attached on this connection. 

Senecio
2853 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3163

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3355824 21-Mar-2025 08:31
Send private message

I've had that happen a few times lately after the most recent SSN app update on ATV4K. Its annoying but far from one of my biggest gripes with SSN.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 