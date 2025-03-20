Hi guys

First post here in around a decade if not longer! I’ve got a new Samsung Smart TV and using the Sky Sport Now app. Have noticed a couple of times watching ‘live’ events, in an ad break I get a Sky Sport Now animation then the rotating circle of death. I can easily jump out and reload the feed and it’s back Live but I’d rather…not have to do that.



I am guessing the SSN animation is supposed to lead to a streaming only ad but it doesn’t seem to.

I had a search but couldn’t find any similar thread/issues. Any fixes?