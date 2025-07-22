turtleattacks

Big news for the media industry. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/media-insider/media-insider-sky-tv-buys-three-for-1-in-massive-media-shake-up/46X6MUICVNDWZGYUIE7CE2ZDF4/
WBD only purchased Three for $23.5M not so long ago!
Big news for the media industry. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/media-insider/media-insider-sky-tv-buys-three-for-1-in-massive-media-shake-up/46X6MUICVNDWZGYUIE7CE2ZDF4/
WBD only purchased Three for $23.5M not so long ago!
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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com
I wish they'd asked me: I'd have given them double that!
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