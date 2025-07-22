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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky TV buys Three for $1
turtleattacks

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#320238 22-Jul-2025 08:55
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Big news for the media industry. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/media-insider/media-insider-sky-tv-buys-three-for-1-in-massive-media-shake-up/46X6MUICVNDWZGYUIE7CE2ZDF4/

 

WBD only purchased Three for $23.5M not so long ago!




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Behodar
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  #3396092 22-Jul-2025 09:16
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I wish they'd asked me: I'd have given them double that!



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  #3396094 22-Jul-2025 09:20
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Please continue on this one with the full release: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=320239 




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