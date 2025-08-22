In no surprise to anyone..

"Sky TV has locked in All Blacks, Black Ferns and Super Rugby rights until 2030 in a new deal announced this morning.

Meanwhile, TVNZ has secured the free-to-air broadcast rights for provincial rugby - including all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.

Sky’s newly-inked partnership with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will see the pay-TV provider broadcast live:

Every All Blacks match played in SANZAAR countries (including the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, new tours between the Springboks and All Blacks, and the new “Nations Cup” tournament, when finalised).

Black Ferns matches played in the SANZAAR countries.

The 2029 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

The British and Irish Lions Women’s tour in 2027.

Meanwhile, TVNZ will become NZR’s free-to-air provincial rugby partner, which includes all NPC matches and select Farah Palmer Cup and Heartland Championship games.

It’s a surprise partnership after Sky last month purchased TV3.

The agreement with TVNZ will see 93 provincial matches available free-to-view on TVNZ+, with three games a week in appointment viewing slots on TVNZ 1.

These matches will also be shown live on Sky."

Also worth noting the wording.. SANZAAR countries. The end of year games.. This was buried in the NZR statement.

"Up to five offshore All Blacks and Black Ferns Test matches respectively across the 2026 to 2030 period are not included in the domestic broadcast agreement.



These matches provide NZR with the flexibility to generate significant additional income if confirmed. Rights to broadcast these matches will be negotiated on a match-by-match basis at the time."