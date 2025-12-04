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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Sport Now FREE DAY PASS
Apsattv

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#323457 4-Dec-2025 17:11
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Sky Sport now has a Free day Pass today. It Doesn't include SKY Sport 1 UHD though

 

 

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nzkc
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  #3440258 4-Dec-2025 17:15
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Link? Cause I couldnt find it.



Apsattv

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+1 received by user: 733


  #3440261 4-Dec-2025 17:27
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https://www.welcome.skysportnow.co.nz/summer-day-pass

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
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  #3440273 4-Dec-2025 19:07
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Why no UHD? Perfect chance to use it for Day 1 Game 2 of the Ashes for people to go wow, thats worth paying for...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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