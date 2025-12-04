Sky Sport now has a Free day Pass today. It Doesn't include SKY Sport 1 UHD though
Link? Cause I couldnt find it.
Why no UHD? Perfect chance to use it for Day 1 Game 2 of the Ashes for people to go wow, thats worth paying for...
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