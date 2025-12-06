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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxIs sport now app in real 4K now?
doobre

100 posts

Master Geek
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#323469 6-Dec-2025 16:57
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Hi there all, just wondering if it has improved since they renamed it.

 

cheers CD

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Spyware
3860 posts

Uber Geek
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  #3440731 6-Dec-2025 17:03
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No.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



doobre

100 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 15


  #3440733 6-Dec-2025 17:06
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Spyware:

 

No.

 

 

cheers

OldGeek
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  #3440744 6-Dec-2025 18:00
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doobre:

 

Hi there all, just wondering if it has improved since they renamed it.

 

cheers CD

 

If you are referring to teh Sky Sports Now app, then yes:

 

  • If you have an annual subscription  or
  • If you have the 4K addition to the monthly subscription
  • then you have access to the UHD edition of Sky Sport 1.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

 

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