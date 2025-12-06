Hi there all, just wondering if it has improved since they renamed it.
cheers CD
No.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
doobre:
Hi there all, just wondering if it has improved since they renamed it.
cheers CD
If you are referring to teh Sky Sports Now app, then yes:
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OldGeek.
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