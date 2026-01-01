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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSetting default channel and volume for DV3?
rhy7s

673 posts

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#323675 1-Jan-2026 11:16
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I have a vision impaired elderly neighbour with Sky who only watches 1 and UKTV. They have an issue in that after powering off the Sky box, it will always start up on Channel 86 at max volume. Have tried the 5 sec power reset routine and setting those two channels as her favourites but I don't see an option to force a default. The Sky tech on the phone said it should remember the last channel and volume setting. Trying to set the channel manually is a bit of a fraught process with pressing the right button for a short enough time. The new boxes require her to have an internet connection, so that's not an option.

 

Does anyone know a way of performing a more thorough reset or can point me to a setting menu that would limit the available channels?

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Apsattv
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  #3448820 1-Jan-2026 20:37
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Does the remote need a clean? maybe the buttons are sticking

 

 



rhy7s

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  #3448822 1-Jan-2026 20:44
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The buttons work to change the channel, it's just that the delay while waiting for extra digits makes it easy to accidentally double or triple up when seeing the small, low contrast channel numbers isn't possible. There doesn't seem to be an issue with phantom input, it just doesn't remember the last channel selected and volume level.

Spyware
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  #3448823 1-Jan-2026 21:00
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So it is being switched off at the wall??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



rhy7s

673 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 147


  #3448824 1-Jan-2026 21:12
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Yeah, I've recommended she just put the TV on standby, which she is considering, but normally she switches both the TV and receiver onto standby with the remotes and then off at the wall overnight due to concern of fire.

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