I have a vision impaired elderly neighbour with Sky who only watches 1 and UKTV. They have an issue in that after powering off the Sky box, it will always start up on Channel 86 at max volume. Have tried the 5 sec power reset routine and setting those two channels as her favourites but I don't see an option to force a default. The Sky tech on the phone said it should remember the last channel and volume setting. Trying to set the channel manually is a bit of a fraught process with pressing the right button for a short enough time. The new boxes require her to have an internet connection, so that's not an option.

Does anyone know a way of performing a more thorough reset or can point me to a setting menu that would limit the available channels?