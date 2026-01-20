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ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSkyGo - no longer able to login with DNS blocklist
sultanoswing

818 posts

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#323819 20-Jan-2026 10:14
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As of yesterday, I've been unable to login to SkyGo (login.sky.co.nz), with a blank page coming up.

 

I use OPNsense and Unbound, with Steven Black's block list as the DNSBL.

 

Can workaround by disabling the block list, but would prefer to work out which & how to whitelist if possible.

 

Have tried whitelisting various sites based on what the Brave Browser developer tools show is loading, to no avail, including *.go-mpulse.net, *.split.io, .sky.co.nz, *.autho0.com and *.akstat.io.

 

Thoughts?

 

EDIT: Easylist allows the page to load as it should - obviously something on Steven Black's list which Sky's loging doesn't like. Sigh.

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mentalinc
3388 posts

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Trusted

  #3454549 20-Jan-2026 10:29
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You need to allowlist the following:

 

cdn.split.io




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



sultanoswing

818 posts

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+1 received by user: 160


  #3454557 20-Jan-2026 10:48
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Thanks - I did have *.split.io in the whitelist, but Unbound can be picky about formatting & ordering. Will give it another try later today, but for now it's working with the less-restrictive list at least.

Apsattv
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  #3454707 20-Jan-2026 20:59
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Is your blocklist also blocking the video adverts sky is now inserting? the 2nd NZ vs India cricket match had no end of issues for those using Sky Sport now. The Chorus advert they were injecting would run several minutes meaning in game play was being missed.

 

 



sultanoswing

818 posts

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+1 received by user: 160


  #3454717 20-Jan-2026 21:11
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Apsattv:

 

Is your blocklist also blocking the video adverts sky is now inserting? the 2nd NZ vs India cricket match had no end of issues for those using Sky Sport now. The Chorus advert they were injecting would run several minutes meaning in game play was being missed.

 

 

Good question - I'll keep an eye out for ads & report back if anything obvious / problematic. Hopefully no ads & no issues!

Apsattv
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  #3454720 20-Jan-2026 22:10
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The advert insertion into the stream disrupts skygo and sky sports now. "Sky Sports Now" has different adverts. It was interesting while the sky sports now stream was being interupted. The Sky Go stream didnt see any adverts until the 23rd over...

 

The advert issue also stuffs up the unofficial sky go kodi addon..

 

 

JarrodM
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  #3454722 20-Jan-2026 22:21
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Apsattv:

 

The advert insertion into the stream disrupts skygo and sky sports now. "Sky Sports Now" has different adverts. It was interesting while the sky sports now stream was being interupted. The Sky Go stream didnt see any adverts until the 23rd over...

 

The advert issue also stuffs up the unofficial sky go kodi addon..

 

 

 

 

I’ve noticed for a while the kodi addon stream cutting out as soon as an ad starts (usually when watching rugby or football) so have been airplaying more (admittedly off an older iPad that is unable to update to the latest app) which was not having such issues. Until i was watching the Phoenix on Sunday via a newer iPad and the airplay stream cutout just after halftime ads started… maybe I’ll revert back to the old iPad airplay.

 

dont get me started on the 30 second ads advertising sky’s on product before trying to watch a 3 minute football highlight video on sky go

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Apsattv
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  #3454724 20-Jan-2026 22:33
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Yes you need to update to the Kodi peers release with its updated input adaptive stream, its better but the issue still crops up at times. 

 

I run a nightly from https://test.libreelec.tv/13.0/Generic/Generic-legacy/

 

On an old intel nuc.

 

When the freeze occurs tapping esc on keyboard plugged into it and then enter a couple of times gets you back into the stream.

 

The current inputstream adaptive i'm on is  22.3.6.1

 

There is one weird random issue though, a stream will sometime revert back to the start of the buffer. Such as the start of a cricket match. Very confusing if you leave the room and come back or wasn't paying attention. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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