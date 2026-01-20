As of yesterday, I've been unable to login to SkyGo (login.sky.co.nz), with a blank page coming up.

I use OPNsense and Unbound, with Steven Black's block list as the DNSBL.

Can workaround by disabling the block list, but would prefer to work out which & how to whitelist if possible.

Have tried whitelisting various sites based on what the Brave Browser developer tools show is loading, to no avail, including *.go-mpulse.net, *.split.io, .sky.co.nz, *.autho0.com and *.akstat.io.

Thoughts?

EDIT: Easylist allows the page to load as it should - obviously something on Steven Black's list which Sky's loging doesn't like. Sigh.