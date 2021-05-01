Hi all, just following up further on thread from last year (WTB: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Charger) and wondering who ended up getting one of these: HYPERJUICE GaN 100W USB-C Charger and how they have gone?
Currently considering one of the above or this from PB Tech SATECHI USB-C Charger 100W USB-C PD GaN Compact Charger (spec wise the Hyperjuice looks better on paper)?
Anyone else got good experience or suggestions? After 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A minimum, and with the C's capable of at least 60-65W & 30W simultaneously ideally.
Appreciate any feedback or input.