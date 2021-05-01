Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mycenius

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#284578 1-May-2021 21:03
Hi all, just following up further on thread from last year (WTB: Gallium Nitride (GaN) Charger) and wondering who ended up getting one of these: HYPERJUICE GaN 100W USB-C Charger and how they have gone?

Currently considering one of the above or this from PB Tech SATECHI USB-C Charger 100W USB-C PD GaN Compact Charger (spec wise the Hyperjuice looks better on paper)?

Anyone else got good experience or suggestions? After 2 x USB-C and 1 x USB-A minimum, and with the C's capable of at least 60-65W & 30W simultaneously ideally.

Appreciate any feedback or input.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6637 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700573 1-May-2021 22:21
PBTech had the Satechi at around $97 a week or two back. I grabbed one, but haven't used it yet. At least Satechi still has the figure 8 mains connection (great for international travel, when it starts happening again). I don't like chargers that are designed to be plugged directly into a mains socket.




Mycenius

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700602 2-May-2021 08:25
Stu: PBTech had the Satechi at around $97 a week or two back. I grabbed one, but haven't used it yet. At least Satechi still has the figure 8 mains connection (great for international travel, when it starts happening again). I don't like chargers that are designed to be plugged directly into a mains socket.


Damn - obviously a week or two late looking not this with that PB Tech pricing... Realise that Satachi is likely the same OEM one mentioned in previous threads here that is sold under many brands with many different external cases (e.g. on Alibaba, etc), and yes agree about the utility of the figure-8 power lead.

Have been reading a bit of interesting stuff recently on the inefficiency of wireless chargers (power wise, including leakage or wastage) and conversely the purported improved efficiency and power output (and potentially compact size) of the GaN chargers. I know a lot of people say any PD3 chargers should be GaN even if it doesn't say but I'm a bit untrusting if assumptions and like to see it in writing, so GaN choices still seem limited here in NZ 12-15 months on....

migrif
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2700611 2-May-2021 08:53
I have the HyperJuice Charger from the Indigogo Campaign. For awhile it was in my work travel kit.

 

I have since removed it (and lost it) because when I plugged my Apple Watch Charger in, it would constantly start / stop all charging ports. HyperJuice said it was a known issue, the fix was to buy a USB C Apple Watch Puck. 



Mycenius

106 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700613 2-May-2021 09:03
migrif:

I have since removed it (and lost it) because when I plugged my Apple Watch Charger in, it would constantly start / stop all charging ports. HyperJuice said it was a known issue, the fix was to buy a USB C Apple Watch Puck. 



Oh? Is that a fault with the device or an Apple idiosyncrasy? I'm primarily an Apple User although I have a Garmin watch not an Apple one...

migrif
77 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#2700614 2-May-2021 09:06
It's an Apple "feature". The watch starts and stops charging to manage the temperature. The charger detects this as a disconnect event.

 

 

 

https://hypershop.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360040736911-Having-issues-with-the-GaN-charger-Check-here-

P1n3apqlExpr3ss
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700876 2-May-2021 21:27
I went down this rabbit hole recently and ended up with a Minix Neo P1 from AliExpress for $55~. This one probably won't suit your needs but they do have a 100W P2 model that might

 

http://minix.com.hk/products/neo-p1

