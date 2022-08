Stu: PBTech had the Satechi at around $97 a week or two back. I grabbed one, but haven't used it yet. At least Satechi still has the figure 8 mains connection (great for international travel, when it starts happening again). I don't like chargers that are designed to be plugged directly into a mains socket.

Damn - obviously a week or two late looking not this with that PB Tech pricing... Realise that Satachi is likely the same OEM one mentioned in previous threads here that is sold under many brands with many different external cases (e.g. on Alibaba, etc), and yes agree about the utility of the figure-8 power lead.Have been reading a bit of interesting stuff recently on the inefficiency of wireless chargers (power wise, including leakage or wastage) and conversely the purported improved efficiency and power output (and potentially compact size) of the GaN chargers. I know a lot of people say any PD3 chargers should be GaN even if it doesn't say but I'm a bit untrusting if assumptions and like to see it in writing, so GaN choices still seem limited here in NZ 12-15 months on....