My son’s 7 Plus has developed the same dang problem - I recalled reading this and other threads on GZ and had been pleased we’d avoided it thus far!



At the moment it’ll charge only if the plug is forced on an angle - draping the cable over a low object and placing a weight on the phone to force contact seems to work - but I imagine even this ‘solution’ will give up working at some point.



Has anyone had any luck in replacing the parts themselves? I doubt there’s any point paying someone to repair it. My guess is it’s time to look for a new phone for him - it was my wife’s old phone from a few years back, so it’s had an ok lifespan…