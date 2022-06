Thanks posters. Something that didn't use FM would be better and I'd lean towards the clip on sunvisor type. Ideally I'd wire the thing in so it didn't need charging and could disconnect from the phone when ignition is off.

Now you've reminded me of using a Uniden unit years ago. As mentioned can happen with smaller units, the audio was weak when road noise was high so I'd like to avoid that. I can see how piping received audio via FM would allow the larger speakers of the car audio to take the strain so I'll reconsider an FM unit depending on what else is available.

Since the radio is a jap import, any unit would have to handle the very low end @ 88MHz.