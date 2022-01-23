Hi,

Just after peoples knowledge of the CGA.

I have a 2.5 month old Samsung A32.

Yesterday is was very sluggish which I didnt think about at that time and a reboot sorted most of the speed issues.

I went to charge it in the afternoon, came back an hour later and picked up the mobile and i couldnt touch the bottom due to it being to hot.

The phone went in to safe mode and alerted it is overheating.

Disconnected the cable and could smell some burn.

After cooling phone, the phone went back to normal but it is not charging now and can feel the warmth if plugged in.

There is also a burn smell when sniffing the usb port on the phone.

I have tried different samsung cables and various USB ports on power boards.

Took this back to PBTech and had tried the following.

- They first tried to point that since I plugged this in to a powerboard that has usb ports that is more than likely a power surge since I was not using their usb power adapter.

- The site has no manager today so they wouldnt replace it.

- If they sent this to there auckland repair centre, this will take 6-8 weeks.

- If they sent this to samsumgs repair centre, this will take 5 weeks

Going this long without a mobile I feel is unreasonable and they were not interested in doing anything else.

Does anyone have any ideas how I could get this sorted quicker or what I am entitled to under the CGA?

Cheers.