My phone died and I need a cheap replacement. From PBtech, this Mobiwire Hinto 4G 128MB (locked to Vodafone) is a good deal.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHMBW511023/Mobiwire-Hinto-4G-Feature-Phone-128MB---Black---Lo

Anyone please tell me if it's easy to unlock? My current mobile service is via Kogan.



Thanks