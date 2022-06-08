Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsEU agrees to single mobile charging port
RunningMan

7010 posts

Uber Geek


#296329 8-Jun-2022 18:31
Send private message

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/468734/eu-agrees-to-single-mobile-charging-port-in-blow-to-apple

 

In summary, everything has to have USB-C. I can see both sides of this. Standardisation makes things easier and probably cheaper for the consumer, but does it stifle innovation?

 

After all, USB-C came about through innovation and development, so who's to say something better won't come around in the future? By mandating a particular connector does it discourage innovation and development of something better? USB-C is good, and would almost certainly be useable for the foreseeable future, but is it the be-all and end-all?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Behodar
8224 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2924059 8-Jun-2022 19:20
Send private message quote this post

I'm reminded of when the EU mandated that 900 MHz only be used for 2G GSM. I went to the UK in 2010 and was amazed by how little 3G there was. Is the same thing going to happen again in ~2030?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 