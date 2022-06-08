RunningMan

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/468734/eu-agrees-to-single-mobile-charging-port-in-blow-to-apple

In summary, everything has to have USB-C. I can see both sides of this. Standardisation makes things easier and probably cheaper for the consumer, but does it stifle innovation?

After all, USB-C came about through innovation and development, so who's to say something better won't come around in the future? By mandating a particular connector does it discourage innovation and development of something better? USB-C is good, and would almost certainly be useable for the foreseeable future, but is it the be-all and end-all?