Hey guys

I got a new phone a Xiaomi 11t 5g etc. In the box is what I presume is a Chinese charging adaptor. The seller (Mighty Ape), supplied a suitable Nz charger. Was wondering what kind of adaptor plug I'd need in order to plug the original charger into our outlet ports. The original as pictured is a 67Watt charger and is over twice as fast as the other supplied one ! Full charge in less than an hour from zero apparently.

I did pop into Briscoes who have travel adaptors but couldn't see one, (at our local branch anyway), which might be the right one....

Any help appreciated.