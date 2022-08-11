Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Weird usb charger adaptor
JetA1

45 posts

Geek


#299105 11-Aug-2022 10:52
Hey guys

 

I got a new phone a Xiaomi 11t 5g etc.  In the box is what I presume is a Chinese charging adaptor.  The seller (Mighty Ape), supplied a suitable Nz charger.  Was wondering what kind of adaptor plug I'd need in order to plug the original charger into our outlet ports.  The original as pictured is a 67Watt charger and is over twice as fast as the other supplied one !  Full charge in less than an hour from zero apparently.

 

I did pop into Briscoes who have travel adaptors but couldn't see one, (at our local branch anyway), which might be the right one....

 

Any help appreciated.

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2953389 11-Aug-2022 11:08
I believe those are the pins for Europe and/or Brazil - they are very similar, just slight difference in the spacing of the pins. By coincidence I have been looking at these this morning as we are heading overseas.

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

JetA1

45 posts

Geek


  #2953392 11-Aug-2022 11:13
Ok thanks I'll check out Europe I guess and this phone is more than likely targeted at them rather than specifically Brazil.  

 

 

Senecio
1543 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2953436 11-Aug-2022 12:49
To be more specific, that is a Swiss charger. Swiss plugs will fit into European outlets but not the other way around. Very unusual charger to be included in the box.



JetA1

45 posts

Geek


  #2953438 11-Aug-2022 12:57
Ok thanks for that. 

gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2953492 11-Aug-2022 13:12
JetA1:

 

I did pop into Briscoes who have travel adaptors but couldn't see one, (at our local branch anyway), which might be the right one....

 

 

 

 

Even if you buy the top of the line travel adaptor, that will be a wobbly fire hazard. In the instances where I've received a very specific power adaptor that I can't replace with a local version I've bought a few of these, chopped off the figure-8 plug from some cables, and wired them on so the adaptor can rest elsewhere rather than hanging out of a travel adaptor:

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001491033498.html

 

 







JetA1

45 posts

Geek


  #2953500 11-Aug-2022 13:43
More good info 👍

roobarb
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2953522 11-Aug-2022 14:45
Senecio: To be more specific, that is a Swiss charger....

 

It looks exactly like a German one.



wellygary
6706 posts

Uber Geek


  #2953523 11-Aug-2022 14:52
roobarb:

 

Senecio: To be more specific, that is a Swiss charger....

 

It looks exactly like a German one.

 

 

ha ha,

 

Pretty sure its called the European standard plug  for a reason ( UK withstanding) 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11997 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2953531 11-Aug-2022 15:23
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SURJAC1025/Jackson-PTA929-1-Outlet-Travel-Adaptor-with-Surge

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11997 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2953532 11-Aug-2022 15:24
Just remember, using an adaptor such as that can void your insurance should the charger catch fire and burn your house down.

 

 




shk292
2394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2953540 11-Aug-2022 15:33
xpd:

Just remember, using an adaptor such as that can void your insurance should the charger catch fire and burn your house down.


 


Citation needed

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2953543 11-Aug-2022 15:43
Senecio: To be more specific, that is a Swiss charger. Swiss plugs will fit into European outlets but not the other way around. Very unusual charger to be included in the box.

 

That’s interesting. What is it that prevents Euro plugs from fitting into Swiss outlets?




panther2
192 posts

Master Geek


  #2953549 11-Aug-2022 16:00
Usually the plug in Switzerland has a further indentation that is the same if this plug but they still take the round EU plug.. this is what what I experienced anyway

