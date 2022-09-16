cgreenwood

Hi team
Just wanting to hear experiences with mobilestation.co.nz before I commit the big bucks
Cheers
A long time ago. Like...a loooong time ago. They had a store in AKL city once.
They were fine to deal with back then.
Previous threads that are worth reading:
I bought an S20 ultra about 10 months ago - rang first to make sure was actually in stock NZ.
No issues but would not have ordered without ringing first.