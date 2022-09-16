Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Anyone used Mobilestation.co.nz ?
cgreenwood

#300535 16-Sep-2022 12:27
Hi team
Just wanting to hear experiences with mobilestation.co.nz before I commit the big bucks
Cheers

Handsomedan
  #2969076 16-Sep-2022 12:36
A long time ago. Like...a loooong time ago. They had a store in AKL city once. 

 

 

 

They were fine to deal with back then. 

 

 




jonathan18
  #2969094 16-Sep-2022 13:15
Previous threads that are worth reading:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=236173

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=243838

 

 

Mattnzl
  #2969112 16-Sep-2022 14:02
I bought an S20 ultra about 10 months ago - rang first to make sure was actually in stock NZ.

 

No issues but would not have ordered without ringing first.

