Over the past few months I've been getting this message randomly on my 12 month old Samsung A52s 5G, maybe once every week or two. My granddaughter has also starting to get the message on her A52s .

Did a net search and found that it's a common problem on recent Samsung phones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ZjDjt6YSW4

Some times I reverse the cable over and it works , sometimes putting it on another charger works and if all else fails press the Volume down and power on button at the same time so it boots up bypassing the check. Sometime it says that something is obscuring the charger port

No use sending it back for repair under warranty as they'll say "Moisture damage, not covered under warranty, That will be $400 sir." It's never gotten wet.

Anyone else here with a recent Samsung phone getting this??