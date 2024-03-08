Does anyone know who sells decent quality hard plastic screen protectors?

The tempered glass ones start to chip on the corners (curved screen at edges) and found the hydrogel lacking (sometimes too tacky/doesn't adhere well/often shorter life)

I've purchased both the cheaper and more expensive glass/hydrogel options. And the main difference, to me, was the ease of application ... not so much the performance/life

The older style hard plastic that you get with new phones seems to last a lot longer, but haven't found a reliable source.