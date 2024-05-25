Anyone know where we can buy this model in NZ? If not, then when?
JBHiFi in Australia appear to see them. If buying from there, would it work on our networks?
Thanks
Looks like it will: https://www.hmd.com/en_int/nokia-3210/specs?sku=1GF025CPD4L02
Yeah, saw that. It only allows a purchase from UK, which is why I was asking about a possible NZ option.
Yorkshirekid:
@Yorkshirekid This would be a question for SparkNZ as they sell Nokia handsets
I have used this Australian retailer below successfully a couple of times in the past
few years for simple phones.
https://www.mobileciti.com.au/nokia-3210-4g-dual-sim-2-4-keypad-y2k-gold
Non-express shipping for a small parcel to N.Z. was A$20 extra at my last order,
delivered in about 10 days to Auckland.
Sign up for the company emailing list on the website and get a $10 discount off first order.
The yellow or gold-ish colour 3210 is a cute little eye-catcher!