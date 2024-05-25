Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMobile handsetsNokia 3210 - 2024 edition
Yorkshirekid

#312878 25-May-2024 22:41
Anyone know where we can buy this model in NZ? If not, then when?

 

JBHiFi in Australia appear to see them. If buying from there, would it work on our networks? 

 

Thanks 

DjShadow
  #3234780 26-May-2024 13:30
Looks like it will: https://www.hmd.com/en_int/nokia-3210/specs?sku=1GF025CPD4L02

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Yorkshirekid

  #3234832 26-May-2024 15:39
Yeah, saw that. It only allows a purchase from UK, which is why I was asking about a possible NZ option.

Linux
  #3234835 26-May-2024 15:49
Yorkshirekid:

 

Yeah, saw that. It only allows a purchase from UK, which is why I was asking about a possible NZ option.

 

 

@Yorkshirekid This would be a question for SparkNZ as they sell Nokia handsets



NedLudd
  #3243469 1-Jun-2024 08:07
I have used this Australian retailer below successfully a couple of times in the past

 

few years for simple phones. 

 

https://www.mobileciti.com.au/nokia-3210-4g-dual-sim-2-4-keypad-y2k-gold 

 

Non-express shipping for a small parcel to N.Z. was A$20 extra at my last order,

 

delivered in about 10 days to Auckland.

 

Sign up for the company emailing list on the website and get a $10 discount off first order.

 

The yellow or gold-ish colour 3210 is a cute little eye-catcher!

 

 

