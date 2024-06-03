I am looking at buying a couple of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G for a charity I volunteer with. I noticed that he can get $400 off with his plan with One NZ and the next cheapest deal is from PB Tech at $632.00 which is where I would have to buy from.

He is on the small plan monthly account ($45) whereas I am on the My Flex Prepay ($14). I was on the old freebee data plan until recently - lol.

This is the first time buying Samsung since we have always purchased Vodafone Smart phones. He is on Vodafone Smart V11 and I am still using Vodafone Smart V8 where a lot of apps are no longer compatible.

I like the A55 due to the 4 to 5 year updates but are the phones on One NZ website the same as what PB Tech are selling? I read somewhere that they might be different due to parallel import?

Is there anything else I need to beware off?

My previous purchases have been:

2014 Vodafone Smart 4 ($99)

2016 Vodafone Smart 6 ($199)

2018 Vodafone Smart 8 ($199)

2020 Vodafone Smart 11 ($199)

Smartphone newbie wanting a new phone

Thank you for your wonderful advice.