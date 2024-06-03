Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsBuying a new Phone for Charity
RAE1

52 posts

Master Geek


#314967 3-Jun-2024 18:12
Send private message

I am looking at buying a couple of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G for a charity I volunteer with. I noticed that he can get $400 off with his plan with One NZ and the next cheapest deal is from PB Tech at $632.00 which is where I would have to buy from.

 

He is on the small plan monthly account ($45) whereas I am on the My Flex Prepay ($14). I was on the old freebee data plan until recently - lol.

 

This is the first time buying Samsung since we have always purchased Vodafone Smart phones. He is on Vodafone Smart V11 and I am still using Vodafone Smart V8 where a lot of apps are no longer compatible.

 

I like the A55 due to the 4 to 5 year updates but are the phones on One NZ website the same as what PB Tech are selling?  I read somewhere that they might be different due to parallel import?

 

Is there anything else I need to beware off?

 

My previous purchases have been:
2014 Vodafone Smart 4     ($99)
2016 Vodafone Smart 6   ($199)
2018 Vodafone Smart 8   ($199)
2020 Vodafone Smart 11 ($199)

 

Smartphone newbie wanting a new phone

 

Thank you for your wonderful advice.

Create new topic
RAE1

52 posts

Master Geek


  #3244334 4-Jun-2024 12:03
Send private message

Hi again, I just wondered if anyone knows what the difference is between these two Samsung A55 phones?  Thanks.

 

Part # MPHSAM00355600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Part # MPHSAM2355600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3244345 4-Jun-2024 12:26
Send private message

Don’t know about others here but I found it confusing when you mention a charity that you volunteer for - then say “he can get …” and “he is on …”.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RAE1

52 posts

Master Geek


  #3244348 4-Jun-2024 12:34
Send private message

Huh? I am trying to work out the best way to save the Charity some money.  Thanks.



Bee

Bee
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3244365 4-Jun-2024 13:05
Send private message

Serious Question:  Why have you chosen the A55?  Its a big price jump from what you had before.

 

What are you using the phone for?  If just txt and calls then definitely the A55 is overkill..

 

If you have more than a few apps that you need to run daily and at a reasonable speed, then the A55 is ideal.  Its a good reliable mid range phone that for most people is just as good as the S series at a much better price.  I used a A5x phone for many years and loved it, it suited me perfectly.

 

But also have you considered a A35 or A05?  These would be cheaper and possibly just fine also - work bought me a A13 a few years ago and that does the job because I only have 2 or 3 apps that I need to run on it.

 

In my experience, phones dont last more than 2 or 3 years before the battery life is terrible, and having the latest version of Android is not always neccessary.

 

Hopefully that gives you something to think about - If you decide the A55 is best then go for it! It is a good reliable phone but just consider some other options first




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.

Batman
Mad Scientist
29708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244380 4-Jun-2024 13:16
Send private message

$196

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/oppo-a17-64gb-lake-blue

 

 

RAE1

52 posts

Master Geek


  #3244381 4-Jun-2024 13:22
Send private message

Thanks Bee, 

 

I like the A55 due to the 4 to 5 year updates.  In this way we won't need to buy a new phone every couple of years.  Also, it's better specs, better camera, more storage and updated wireless tech. 

 

E.T.A. The other reason was the $400 off with One NZ

wellygary
8243 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244387 4-Jun-2024 13:44
Send private message

RAE1:

 

Also, it's better specs, better camera, more storage and updated wireless tech. 

 

 

Which of These features is of benefit to the charity???, What are they expecting the user to do with it??.

 

As others have mentioned, Given its the Charity's money, why not go for a lower spec'd phone..

 

Its still going to have a new battery lifespan ( which is basically the limiting factor on phone longevity these days)



mattwnz
20074 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244485 4-Jun-2024 18:07
Send private message

A55 is a pretty high spec phone. My dad purchased the A35 which is quite a bit cheaper when on special and even that seems pretty high spec for his app needs. IMO you should get at least 2 years out of a $200 phone discounted  if it can run the apps you want, and then you can buy another $200 discounted newer generation phone which comes with a fresh battery. You may get 3 years out of each . If you can get $400 off, and you aren't paying for that saving in the plan you are on then it may make sense. There are pros and cons

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright