It seems a bit silly. If the phone isn't 4G-compatible then there's no need to block it, because it doesn't have 4G and therefore won't be able to connect in the first place. If it does have 4G and VoLTE then there's also no need to block it, because it'll work.

That leaves the situation where the phone has 4G data but no VoLTE. Again, if the phone is used for voice calls then this falls into the same bucket as "not 4G compatible" for all intents and purposes, so again, no need to block it.

The only phones the block really affects are the ones that have 4G data, no VoLTE, and aren't used for voice. Those are being blocked "in case you need to call emergency services"... but I'd wager that 99% of people in that situation are going to grab their "voice phone" instead of trying to make an inaugural call on a phone that isn't used for calling.

All in all, it seems rather heavy-handed to me.