cannonball

I bought a new Motorola G85 5G phone for the wife 5 days ago. The current Android OS version is 14 and the seucrity update is 1 August 2024. Running the system update in the settings just kept saying I am using the the latest software. So nothing got updated.

I am aware that Android 15 is available in NZ since early April 2025 and this model is eligible for Android 16 too in the future. What I am more concerned right now is the outdated security update. The Motorola support desk is hardly helpful. They said to wait for the update or to use their software fix tool which can be downloaded from the website. This tool is akin to flashing the phone to the latest software. And I think wiping out the data that is already there.

However, I am also aware of another person in NZ having the same problem who bought the same phone since March 2025. So I am worried that waiting for the OTA update will be futile.

So is it reasonable to expect a new phone to be updated using this "flashing" tool offered by Motorola?

Does anyone know how updates are pushed to the phones, the criteria for phones to receive the updates, etc..?

Very tempted to return the phone to the retailer if the phone doesn't get an update by next week.

The lack of security updates is a bigger worry followed by the older OS version. Appreciate any comments.