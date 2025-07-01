Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Motorola G85 not receiving security and OS updates
cannonball

22 posts

Geek


#320054 1-Jul-2025 14:01
Send private message

I bought a new Motorola G85 5G phone for the wife 5 days ago. The current Android OS version is 14 and the seucrity update is 1 August 2024. Running the system update in the settings just kept saying I am using the the latest software. So nothing got updated.

 

I am aware that Android 15 is available in NZ since early April 2025 and this model is eligible for Android 16 too in the future. What I am more concerned right now is the outdated security update. The Motorola support desk is hardly helpful. They said to wait for the update or to use their software fix tool which can be downloaded from the website. This tool is akin to flashing the phone to the latest software. And I think wiping out the data that is already there.

 

However, I am also aware of another person in NZ having the same problem who bought the same phone since March 2025. So I am worried that waiting for the OTA update will be futile. 

 

So is it reasonable to expect a new phone to be updated using this "flashing" tool offered by Motorola?

 

Does anyone know how updates are pushed to the phones, the criteria for phones to receive the updates, etc..?

 

Very tempted to return the phone to the retailer if the phone doesn't get an update by next week.

 

The lack of security updates is a  bigger worry followed by the older OS version. Appreciate any comments.

 

 

Behodar
10451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3388673 1-Jul-2025 14:57
Send private message

Where did you buy it from, i.e. is it an NZ model?



Oblivian
7287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3388675 1-Jul-2025 15:04
Send private message

Depends on how you quantify the security updates. Some patch up bad thing's you need to click or approve. Rather than blindly leave a door open.

 

Back in the day, the trick wasn't exactly odin level flashing. But using the companion PC app to check and download the updates directly and apply it. Rather than OTA. (Which also had a quick backup or copy files in it)

 

If they have dates set on the OTA deployments it may fall outside the release until the next one is stood up.

 

Given they have a disclaimer to point the finger at network providers and release difference to potential delays in updates. Fair bet they do that.

 

https://en-au.support.motorola.com/app/softwarefix

Asteros
241 posts

Master Geek


  #3388678 1-Jul-2025 15:13
Send private message

I would run the software tool manually as you have described. I don't think it will wipe the phone - if it does you've only had it 5 days so you wouldn't have lost much information. Then if you aren't satisfied try asking for a refund and buy a different brand with a better reputation for Android updates. I can't say I've heard good things about Motorola Android updates mainly because they play in the lower cost bracket which historically doesn't provide updates on a timely basis.



cannonball

22 posts

Geek


  #3388688 1-Jul-2025 16:14
Send private message

@behodar, the phone was bought from Noel Leeming, so must be a NZ model. 

cannonball

22 posts

Geek


  #3388690 1-Jul-2025 16:26
Send private message

@Oblivian, the last security update was dated 1 August 2024, about 11 months ago. So this issue is beyond having a bad update. Surely for most of us phone owners we do not have the skill or inclination to run those tools. 

 

About the OTA schedule, I wish Motorola support should at least be able to tell me when to expect such an update and assuage any concerns. I too was thinking I may have missed the OTA schedule but the other person had his phone since March 2025 and still no updates.as at yesterday.

 

 

cannonball

22 posts

Geek


  #3388692 1-Jul-2025 16:30
Send private message

@Asteros, I am not that tech savvy but I may summon enough courage to run the software fix tool at some point.

 

Another worry is if things didn't work out during the process and ended up bricking it, will it still be covered by warranty?

Asteros
241 posts

Master Geek


  #3388696 1-Jul-2025 16:53
Send private message

I agree it could brick your phone. If you are uncomfortable I would try to get a refund from Noel Leeming.If they won’t give you a refund, Another loophole to possibly get a refund is to check if it does 4g voice calling which is essential when 3G is shut down in late 2025 mid 2026. Free text 3G to 550. If it says no 4G calling press for a refund under the Consumers Guarantee Act.

