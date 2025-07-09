HappyFish2

Does anyone have any advice (or warnings) with respect to US spec phones in NZ?

My last two phones have been Google Pixels and they've been brilliant, with the exception of the battery throttling on the 4 and 6 versions.

I'm specifically interested in using the Amazon Prime Day deal for the Pixel 9 (not the a-series) but it's a US spec.

Will this work in NZ (I'm with 2Degrees) without significant issues?

This site implies it is compatible, but are there any gotchas? https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/NZ/google-pixel-9

Thanks very much!