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ForumsMobile handsetsGoogle Pixel 9 US Spec in NZ
HappyFish2

2 posts

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#320132 9-Jul-2025 16:41
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Does anyone have any advice (or warnings) with respect to US spec phones in NZ?

 

My last two phones have been Google Pixels and they've been brilliant, with the exception of the battery throttling on the 4 and 6 versions.

 

I'm specifically interested in using the Amazon Prime Day deal for the Pixel 9 (not the a-series) but it's a US spec.

 

Will this work in NZ (I'm with 2Degrees) without significant issues?

 

This site implies it is compatible, but are there any gotchas? https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/NZ/google-pixel-9

 

Thanks very much!

 

 

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MaxineN
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  #3392480 9-Jul-2025 17:20
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Pixels from the 6 up work fine across al 3 major carriers.

 

I use a Global 9 Pro XL (which I have converted to Japanese ;) ) and have tested all 3. All features work fine, VoLTE, VoWiFi and 5G.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



HappyFish2

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  #3392489 9-Jul-2025 17:49
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My previous Pixels have been the global versions and they've worked fine. My concern is the US spec - is it any different?

MaxineN
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  #3392490 9-Jul-2025 17:50
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Just bands which don't matter in our country at least.

 

You get the carrier package from the carrier directly.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



Dono
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  #3392731 10-Jul-2025 12:24
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I have a Pixel 9 pro, bought while in the US earlier in the year. Have had no issues on 2 degrees so far.

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