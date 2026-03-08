Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsRTU5025 SMS but no call
Ge0rge

2142 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2102

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#324161 8-Mar-2026 14:03
Send private message

I've picked up an RTU5024 4GLTE Gate Opener to replace the 3G unit that no longer works. 

 

I've been playing around setting it up today, the majority of which has been by SMS - you SMS it a code, and it responds that it has received said code. This has been working fine - I can activate the relay via SMS, add numbers to the authorised list, allow any number to open the relay etc, and the unit sends an SMS back. 

 

However, I don't appear to be able to call the device and have it activate the relay. It goes straight to voicemail (with 2 degrees), and there is no response from the unit - no lights activating, no SMS to say the relay has been triggered..

 

The SIM in the unit has credit, is active and is on a plan. 

 

Thoughts or suggestions please? 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
jamesrt
1703 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1001

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3467788 8-Mar-2026 14:10
Send private message

Have you tried calling the number of the SIM if/when it's in a phone?  

 

Can you make an outbound call is the SIM is in a phone? 

 

Is there a shortcode to check if call redirect is active? [I don't recall...]

 

 



Ge0rge

2142 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2102

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3467880 8-Mar-2026 17:41
Send private message

The SIM is able to make and receive calls no problem when in a phone, and it seems to receive and send SMS ok when in the gate opener - just not receive calls. 

Linux
12463 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8791

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3467881 8-Mar-2026 17:47
Send private message

@Ge0rge Does the unit support VoLTE if not then no Voice calling!

 

Edit: 

 

The standard RTU5024 is a 2G-only device, but newer 4G-specific versions (often branded as

 

4G LTE GSM Gate Openers) exist, though they often lack active VoLTE support.



danfaulknor
987 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 552

Trusted
Prodigi
Subscriber

  #3467882 8-Mar-2026 17:48
Send private message

It needs to support VoLTE for calling to work - I did a bit of a search and it's a bit of a mixed bag. Some articles say it doesn't support it, some say it does.




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

Linux
12463 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8791

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3467884 8-Mar-2026 17:52
Send private message

@Ge0rge Simple answer you have purchased a unit that supports 4G but no VoLTE support

Ge0rge

2142 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2102

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3467978 9-Mar-2026 06:16
Send private message

Bugger, that's disappointing. 

 

Guess that's relegated to e-waste. The WAF of sending an SMS to open the gate is very low.

 

Thanks team.

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
coffeebaron
6332 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3597

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3468000 9-Mar-2026 08:15
Send private message

Try a prepay SIM from each provider, sometimes you get lucky and find it will work with at least one of our networks.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Linux
12463 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8791

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3468006 9-Mar-2026 08:41
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

Try a prepay SIM from each provider, sometimes you get lucky and find it will work with at least one of our networks.

 

 

Zero chance if the unit does not have VoLTE support

 

Wiil work on SparkNZ for another 2 weeks only

Uncly
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3478855 7-Apr-2026 15:50
Send private message

Ge0rge:

 

I've picked up an RTU5024 4GLTE Gate Opener to replace the 3G unit that no longer works. 

 

I've been playing around setting it up today, the majority of which has been by SMS - you SMS it a code, and it responds that it has received said code. This has been working fine - I can activate the relay via SMS, add numbers to the authorised list, allow any number to open the relay etc, and the unit sends an SMS back. 

 

However, I don't appear to be able to call the device and have it activate the relay. It goes straight to voicemail (with 2 degrees), and there is no response from the unit - no lights activating, no SMS to say the relay has been triggered..

 

The SIM in the unit has credit, is active and is on a plan. 

 

Thoughts or suggestions please? 

 

 

I have replaced a few RTU5025 4g, since the 3g termination. They do the same . Text receive,replay but no call response. I find the RTU5024 4g models are ok though

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 